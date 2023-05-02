I like Dhoni but why does Chennai Super Kings not have Tamil players, asks Ramadoss as he pushes for "reservation" in IPL

PMK has been repeatedly raising the issue of the absence of Tamil Nadu players from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad.

Anbumani Ramadoss, a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu, has called out the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not having players from their home state in their squad. Ramadoss was addressing a public meeting near the Uttaramerur bus stand in the Kanchipuram district.

The MP was advocating the cause of reservations for local people within factories in the southern state and he brought in CSK as a reference point for the same. Though Ramadoss professed his admiration for CSK skipper MS Dhoni, he concurrently even criticised the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for not giving place to players from Tamil Nadu in their setup.

Also Read:

“80 percent of the factories in Tamil Nadu should be given employment for Tamils. I like Dhoni a lot. But he said that it is sad that there is not a single Tamil in CSK,” the MP from the upper house was quoted in a report from News18 Tamil.

This is not the first time that the PMK has raised this issue amidst the current season of the IPL. S P Venkateshwaran, PMK Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Dharmapuri, alleged in the state assembly last month that the CSK projects itself as a team of the state of Tamil Nadu but it doesn’t comprise any player from there.

“There are several talented players in the state but the Chennai Super Kings team hasn’t given them a chance to play in the IPL. But the team takes pride that it is from Tamil Nadu. They are making money out of Tamil pride but not giving chance to people from the state,” Venkateshwaran was earlier quoted by Deccan Herald. CSK currently stands at the fourth spot in the points table with five victories in nine games.

They next play the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday.