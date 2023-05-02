I like Dhoni but why does Chennai Super Kings not have Tamil players, asks Ramadoss as he pushes for "reservation" in IPL

PMK has been repeatedly raising the issue of the absence of Tamil Nadu players from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad.

Anbumani Ramadoss, a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu, has called out the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not having players from their home state in their squad. Ramadoss was addressing a public meeting near the Uttaramerur bus stand in the Kanchipuram district.

The MP was advocating the cause of reservations for local people within factories in the southern state and he brought in CSK as a reference point for the same. Though Ramadoss professed his admiration for CSK skipper MS Dhoni, he concurrently even criticised the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for not giving place to players from Tamil Nadu in their setup.

