Breaking News
Govt considers HZL's plan to buy Vedanta's zinc assets a closed chapter
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsI like Dhoni but why does Chennai Super Kings not have Tamil players, asks Ramadoss as he pushes for "reservation" in IPL

I like Dhoni but why does Chennai Super Kings not have Tamil players, asks Ramadoss as he pushes for "reservation" in IPL

I like Dhoni but why does Chennai Super Kings not have Tamil players, asks Ramadoss as he pushes for "reservation" in IPL
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  May 2, 2023 1:30:27 PM IST (Updated)

PMK has been repeatedly raising the issue of the absence of Tamil Nadu players from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad.

Anbumani Ramadoss, a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Rajya Sabha from the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) in Tamil Nadu, has called out the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for not having players from their home state in their squad. Ramadoss was addressing a public meeting near the Uttaramerur bus stand in the Kanchipuram district.

Recommended Articles

View All
Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

Coach Such: Report suggests cryptocurrency to peak in 2024, but here's whether its winter over or not

May 2, 2023 IST7 Min(s) Read

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

​​Legal Digest: Know what is advance ruling in tax matters and why is it the most conciliatory approach

May 1, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Observers see the Russia-Ukraine war nowhere near the end — so here's what brewing up for the next stage

Apr 29, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The MP was advocating the cause of reservations for local people within factories in the southern state and he brought in CSK as a reference point for the same. Though Ramadoss professed his admiration for CSK skipper MS Dhoni, he concurrently even criticised the four-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions for not giving place to players from Tamil Nadu in their setup.
Also Read:
Watch: Virat Kohli in war of words with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq after RCB beats LSG
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X