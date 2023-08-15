PM Modi touches upon special training provided to Paralympic athletes during Independence Day speech

India produced the best-ever performance in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a haul of 19 medals with 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.

During the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day , Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the government is trying to give special training to para-athletes so that their winning streak continues. India produced the best-ever performance in the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021 with a haul of 19 medals with 5 gold, 8 silver, and 6 bronze.

PM Modi also said even children from the slums were showing "might in the world of sports". "As we work to build an accessible India for Divyangjan, we are also enabling my Divyangjan to hoist the tricolor flag of India in Paralympics. We are giving special training to the players," the Prime Minister said.

In the upcoming Paralympics that is going to be held in Paris in 2024 , India will try to push the envelope even further. "Now look at the world of sports. Today the children who came out of the slums are showing might in the world of sports." Paralympics, which is held every four years, is competed among specially-abled sportspersons and is the counterpart of the Olympics competed among able-bodied athletes.

Overall, India has won 31 medals (9 gold, 12 silver and 10 bronze) till now since it first competed in the Paralympics in 1968.

(With PTI inputs)