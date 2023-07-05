PM Modi congratulates Team India for SAFF Championship triumph

In a thriller finisher, Indian cliched to their ninth title thanks to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who held his nerves and kept India's chances alive in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Indian football team after the SAFF Championship triumph. In a thriller finisher, Indian cliched to their ninth title thanks to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who held his nerves and kept India's chances alive in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

"India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons," the PM tweeted.

The match rounded off 1-1 in regulation time of the summit clash, which led to players from both the sides taking shots from the spot for the coveted title.

The Blue Tigers grew into the game after restoring parity and also rung in some crucial changes towards the final quarter of the match. Powerhouse midfielder Anirudh Thapa was replaced by Rohit Kumar to add some fresh legs at the centre of the park. Additionally, East Bengal FC winger Naorem Mahesh Singh came in for Ashique Kuruniyan.

Chhetri stepped up to take the first kick and converted it successfully. Defender Sandesh Jhingan made it two strikes in a row for the Blue Tigers as Mohammad Abdullah Daham squandered his first kick by hitting the crossbar. Fawaz Al Otaibi and Chhangte scored from their respective kicks for Kuwait and India respectively as the visitors inched closer to Stimac's team.

Abdul Aziz Naji scored from his attempt to level the scores 3-3. Subhasish Bose didn't falter and got India ahead by 4-3 but Shabib Al Khaldi was on mark and netted to push the penalties into sudden death.