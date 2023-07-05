CNBC TV18
PM Modi congratulates team India for SAFF Championship triumph

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 12:43:13 PM IST (Published)

In a thriller finisher, Indian cliched to their ninth title thanks to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who held his nerves and kept India's chances alive in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the Indian football team after the SAFF Championship triumph. In a thriller finisher, Indian cliched to their ninth title thanks to Gurpreet Singh Sandhu who held his nerves and kept India's chances alive in a nail-biting penalty shootout.

"India crowned champions, yet again! The Blue Tigers reign supreme at the #SAFFChampionship2023! Congrats to our players. The Indian Team’s remarkable journey, powered by the determination and tenacity of these athletes, will continue to inspire upcoming sportspersons," the PM tweeted.
X