Neeraj Chopra has gone from strength to strength with the javelin in hand and his eyes are on the next big target. After suffering from injuries due to a strained muscle, his win at the Diamond League marked an epic comeback.

Following Chopra's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the javelin thrower on Twitter. “Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable," he wrote.

Apart from Chopra, the other athlete to win gold in an individual Olympic sport for India is Abhinav Bindra. He had won gold in the 10m air rifle in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bindra also extended his greetings to Chopra.

"A big shoutout to @Neeraj_chopra1 on his incredible victory at the Lausanne Diamond League! Your triumph is a testament to your unwavering resilience and determination, especially after coming back from injury", he wrote.

One of Chopra's early coaches, Kashinath Naik, who was also a 2010 Commonwealth Games bronze medallist said that Neeraj is not impacted by a bad day as he is the world's best.

“His idea is always to go for a big early throw, but if things don't go as planned, he is skillful and experienced to not panic. He has been throwing over 86m since 2016, so he has developed muscle memory for big throws. It takes 2-3 years for elite athletes to build that muscle memory and confidence. He knows he is the world’s best and a bad day won't change that. He is the most confident athlete I have met or worked with,” Naik said.