PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra after second straight Lausanne Diamond League victory

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra after second straight Lausanne Diamond League victory

PM Modi congratulates Neeraj Chopra after second straight Lausanne Diamond League victory
After suffering from injuries due to strained muscle his win at the Diamond League was an epic comeback. Following Chopra's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the javelin thrower on Twitter.

Neeraj Chopra has gone from strength to strength with the javelin in hand and his eyes are on the next big target. After suffering from injuries due to a strained muscle, his win at the Diamond League marked an epic comeback.

Following Chopra's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the javelin thrower on Twitter. “Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable," he wrote.
Apart from Chopra, the other athlete to win gold in an individual Olympic sport for India is Abhinav Bindra. He had won gold in the 10m air rifle in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Bindra also extended his greetings to Chopra.
