Neeraj Chopra has gone from strength to strength with the javelin in hand and his eyes are on the next big target. After suffering from injuries due to a strained muscle, his win at the Diamond League marked an epic comeback.

Following Chopra's win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the javelin thrower on Twitter. “Congratulations to @Neeraj_chopra1 for shining at the Lausanne Diamond League. Thanks to his extraordinary performances, he has finished at the top of the table. His talent, dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence is commendable," he wrote.