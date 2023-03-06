After the loss of the Third Test match, the last one of this series is going to be a deal maker or a deal maker for India. The Fourth Test is a must-win for India if they want to make their way to the WTC finals.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese will be gracing the fourth Test match between India and Australia on March 9 in Ahmedabad. After the loss of the Third Test match, the last one of this series is going to be a deal maker or a deal maker for India. The Fourth Test is a must-win for India if they want to make their way to the WTC finals.

The Australian PM's office released a statement saying Anthony Albanese's visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi will further deepen the country's strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties with India. “Anthony Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8 and will visit Mumbai on March 9 before arriving in Delhi later in the day,” said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. “Anthony Albanese will join PM Modi for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' summit in New Delhi", the report added.

The March 9 match will be the fourth and final match in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy series. Currently, India is ahead in the series by 2-1.

