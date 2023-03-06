After the loss of the Third Test match, the last one of this series is going to be a deal maker or a deal maker for India. The Fourth Test is a must-win for India if they want to make their way to the WTC finals.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese will be gracing the fourth Test match between India and Australia on March 9 in Ahmedabad. After the loss of the Third Test match, the last one of this series is going to be a deal maker or a deal maker for India. The Fourth Test is a must-win for India if they want to make their way to the WTC finals.
Recommended ArticlesView All
What is Worm Moon that can be seen on Holi eve in India — exact time here
Mar 6, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read
Rise in flu, adenovirus cases in India — but how do you tell them apart
Mar 6, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
Explainer: Why SC directed committee for Election Commission appointment might run into starting troubles
Mar 6, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Midair Musings: Rising yields and demand — a changing face of Indian aviation may shrink your cheap flight hopes
Mar 6, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read
ALSO READ |
The Australian PM's office released a statement saying Anthony Albanese's visit to Ahmedabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi will further deepen the country's strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties with India. “Anthony Albanese will arrive in Ahmedabad on March 8 and will visit Mumbai on March 9 before arriving in Delhi later in the day,” said a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs. “Anthony Albanese will join PM Modi for the Australia-India Annual Leaders' summit in New Delhi", the report added.
The March 9 match will be the fourth and final match in the Border–Gavaskar Trophy series. Currently, India is ahead in the series by 2-1.
ALSO READ | Are Test matches increasingly becoming shorter?
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!