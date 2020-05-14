Reuters Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined Updated : May 14, 2020 11:44 AM IST The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return to action at Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas. Players are expected to travel on charter flights between tournaments and Levinson expects an average weekly testing group of about 400 participants. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365