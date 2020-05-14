  • SENSEX
Reuters

Players travelling to U.S. must be quarantined

Updated : May 14, 2020 11:44 AM IST

The PGA Tour is planning a June 11-14 return to action at Charles Schwab Challenge in Fort Worth, Texas.
Players are expected to travel on charter flights between tournaments and Levinson expects an average weekly testing group of about 400 participants.
