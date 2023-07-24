Physical training to gender equality Aarthie Ramaswamy and Aruna Anand discuss all things in chess

Former World Junior Champion Aarthie Ramaswamy and Aruna Anand, manager of Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand came together to give some key insights about the world of Chess and how the Indian chess space has evolved over the years.

Former World Junior Champion Aarthie Ramaswamy and Aruna Anand, manager of Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand came together to give some key insights about the world of Chess and how the Indian chess space has evolved over the years. At the Future Female Forward event, Ramaswamy talked about how she fought through her inner challenges when she travel for the first Chess tournament and returned back with the Best Player's price.

"So the first thing that I was asked before the tournament was whether I would want to play because it required a lot of traveling with the boys. And my answer was a Yes! Although I would admit the first two days were really intimidating. But when I won the Best Player's award that same person came to congratulate me, so that made a big difference", said the former Junior Champion.

Aruna Anand who is the wife and manager of Chess Grandmaster discussed how being a female manager raised eyebrows back in the day. "When I started managing Anand's career he was already the top player and was about to play the World championship cycle. So for me, it was always that I was the wrong gender, the wrong size and the wrong demographics. Because normally you would have very big men seated in a hotel bar discussing the contract. And I wouldn't tick in any of those boxes," she said.

The industry leaders of the Indian chess space discussed how physical fitness was equally important in Chess although the notion is that the player just sits and used mental strength. "Modern chess lies in physical stamina and just like women even men should also go for physical training. Everybody thinks chess is a mental game but more and more it is becoming a physical game," Aruna added.

While discussing the future of chess when it comes to female players, Aruna mentioned how Humpy Koneru who became women's World Rapid champion in 2019 took a two-year maternity sabbatical and came back stronger. In 2020, Humpy won the BBC Indian Sportswoman of the Year award and also represented India at the 2022 Chess Olympiad.