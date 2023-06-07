PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?

The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity.

After months of rancour, acrimonious war of words & litigation, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to bury the hatchet and shake hands with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf. This surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the golfing globe.

The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity. Jay Monahan, the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, will be the CEO.

“I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite, '' said Jay Monahan. For the last couple of years, Monahan refused to even utter the words “LIV'' or “Saudi Arabia.” He was disparaging of the breakaway Saudi-backed tournament, warned golfers who wanted to leave and filed lawsuits. So his volte face was stunning.

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love,” said Monahan. "How did we go from a confrontation to now being partners? We just realized that we were better off together than we were fighting or apart” he said after more than a month of secret negotiations to seal the deal.

Top golfers like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Cameron Smith who were poached by LIV Golf for millions of dollars were ostracised from other tours so far. But now, that is set to change.

The joint statement reads: “The three organisations will work cooperatively and in good faith to establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to reapply for membership with the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour following the completion of the 2023 season and for determining fair criteria and terms of readmission, consistent with each tour’s policies.”

Bouquets & Brickbats

“Awesome day today” tweeted Phil Mickelson. He was one of the first to join LIV. The Saudi-backed tour’s first event took place in June last year featuring star names including Dustin Johnson, England's Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood along with Phil Mickelson.

Former US President Donald Trump was also effusive in his praise. "Great news from LIV Golf. A big, beautiful and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf. Congrats to all," said Trump. The latest event in LIV's 2023 season was played at Donald Trump's course in Sterling, Virginia.

But many players are angry and shocked at the development. The likes of Tiger Woods, Rory Mcllroy stayed loyal to the PGA turning down lucrative contracts to join LIV. The fact that top PGA golfers were kept in the dark about this deal and found out only after it was announced, is another extraordinary facet of this stunning development.

Saudi Arabia also stands accused of sports-washing. Amnesty International released a statement saying this is “part of a wider effort to become a major sporting power and try to distract attention from the country’s atrocious human rights record."

But the sharpest criticism came from the families of the victims of 9/11 terror attacks. In a statement, 9/11 families united said: “PGA and Monahan appear to have become just more paid Saudi shills, taking billions of dollars to cleanse the Saudi reputation so that Americans and the world will forget how the Kingdom spent their billions of dollars before 9/11 to fund terrorism, spread their vitriolic hatred of Americans, and finance al Qaeda and the murder of our loved ones. Make no mistake – we will never forget.”

Saudi Arabia has long denied any involvement in the 9/11 attacks.

Yasir Al-Rumayyan has vehemently denied allegations of sports washing. Speaking to CNBC, he said Saudi’s young population is avidly interested in sports. He added that this deal is not just about golf and the kingdom wants to expand to other sports and make financial returns.

In a statement Al-Rumayyan said: “There is no question that the LIV model has been positively transformative for golf. We believe there are opportunities for the game to evolve while also maintaining its storied history and tradition. This partnership represents the best opportunity to extend and increase the impact of golf for all.”

What is the LIV model?

The name LIV refers to roman numerals for 54. The inaugural season features eight 54-hole no-cut stroke play tournaments and a final Team Championship. There will be 48 contracted players divided into 12 teams with 4 players per team. The league has a prize fund of $445 million. This is different from the current models adopted in the PGA Tour which largely has individual players competing against each other.

The idea of a 4-member team with potential relegation from the league is to make it a money spinner. Executives hope the team model will eventually lead to franchises being sold, producing a significant revenue stream and a way of getting a return on an investment that is expected to push near $2 billion by the end of 2023.

Who controls world golf?

Jay Monahan says the new deal gives more control to PGA. He said “I'm trying to explain, and I will continue to explain as we go forward, this ultimately is a decision that I think is in the best interest of all of the members of the PGA Tour, puts us in a position of control, allows us to partner with the PIF (Public Investment Fund) in a constructive and productive way.”

But the joint statement reads that the Saudi Public Investment Fund "will have the exclusive right to further invest in the new entity, including a right of first refusal on any capital that may be invested in the new entity, including into the PGA TOUR, LIV Golf and DP World Tour."