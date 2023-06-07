PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?

5 Min(s) Read
After months of rancour, acrimonious war of words & litigation, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to bury the hatchet and shake hands with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf. This surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the golfing globe.
The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity. Jay Monahan, the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, will be the CEO.
“I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite, '' said Jay Monahan. For the last couple of years, Monahan refused to even utter the words “LIV” or “Saudi Arabia.” He was disparaging of the breakaway Saudi-backed tournament, warned golfers who wanted to leave and filed lawsuits. So his volte face was stunning.