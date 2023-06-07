CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsPGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?

PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?

PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?
Read Time5 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Sunthar Rajagopal  Jun 7, 2023 7:39:45 PM IST (Updated)

The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity.

After months of rancour, acrimonious war of words & litigation, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to bury the hatchet and shake hands with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf. This surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the golfing globe.

The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity. Jay Monahan, the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, will be the CEO.
“I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite, '' said Jay Monahan. For the last couple of years, Monahan refused to even utter the words “LIV” or “Saudi Arabia.” He was disparaging of the breakaway Saudi-backed tournament, warned golfers who wanted to leave and filed lawsuits. So his volte face was stunning.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X