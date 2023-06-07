PGA Tour, LIV Golf & DP World Tour merger: Has Saudi Arabia ‘bought’ professional golf?

The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity.

After months of rancour, acrimonious war of words & litigation, the PGA Tour and DP World Tour have agreed to bury the hatchet and shake hands with the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf. This surprise announcement comes after a year of unprecedented disruption in the golfing globe.

The move, in effect, puts Saudi Arabia in control of top-level golf worldwide. Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the head of Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, will be the Chairman of the combined golf entity. Jay Monahan, the Commissioner of the PGA Tour, will be the CEO.