  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Sports

Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers

Updated : May 14, 2021 12:58:42 IST

The petition was submitted to the Olympic and Paralympic committee chiefs as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.
Asked about the anti-Games campaign, Tokyo Governor Koike said she would continue to work towards a ”safe and secure” Olympics.
Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers
Published : May 14, 2021 12:58 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Apple supplier Foxconn reports Q1 profit T$28.2 billion, beats estimates

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Airbnb reports Q1 loss of nearly $1.2 billion, revenue rises

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Maharashtra extends lockdown till June 1: Know the restriction revisions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement