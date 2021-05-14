Petition against Tokyo Olympics with 350,000 signatures submitted to organisers Updated : May 14, 2021 12:58:42 IST The petition was submitted to the Olympic and Paralympic committee chiefs as well as Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike. Asked about the anti-Games campaign, Tokyo Governor Koike said she would continue to work towards a ”safe and secure” Olympics. Published : May 14, 2021 12:58 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply