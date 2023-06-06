Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are devising ways to unlock the Inter Milan defence ahead of the UEFA Champions League final

Pep Guardiola provided an important update on defender Kyle Walker's fitness, who limped off the field during Manchester City's 2-1 win against Manchester United in the FA Cup final last Sunday. Walker is apparently dealing with a back issue and the coach indicated that there are still clouds looming over the player's availability for the Champions League final.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has adopted a very pragmatic appraoch ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday. The Spanish tactician believes that neither the club's previous failures in Europe nor their prevalent success in England will have any impact in the summit clash against the Italian club.

City are on the cusp of history right now. They are staring at the possibility of becoming only the second English club to round off a historic treble. They have already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season and the Champions League trophy will further solidify their status as one of the greatest ever Premier League teams in the history of the game.

"It is a dream to be here, two years ago we were there but in a different situation. We are going to try to do our best as we know the final depends on how you behave over the specific 90 minutes. It is not about history - if they are better than us," Guardiola said ahead of Sunday's final.

He added, "It is about what you have to do in 90 minutes to be better than the opponent. It doesn't count what you have done in the group stage, quarter-finals, last season, Premier League or FA Cup. It is one single game."

The ex-FC Barcelona manager mentioned that his team will work out ways to unlock a well-organised Inter Milan defence in the coming days. He added that they will need to instil a lot of rhythm in their offensive moves as City will be unable to get past the Inter backline with just three-four passes.

"He (Walker) had a disturbance in his back. Yesterday he was not good. Today he was a little bit better. We didn’t want to take a risk and we will see in the next days.," Guardiola quipped.