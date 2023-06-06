CNBC TV18
Pep Guardiola says Manchester City are devising ways to unlock the Inter Milan defence ahead of the UEFA Champions League final
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 6, 2023 8:48:25 PM IST (Published)

Pep Guardiola provided an important update on defender Kyle Walker's fitness, who limped off the field during Manchester City's 2-1 win against Manchester United in the FA Cup final last Sunday. Walker is apparently dealing with a back issue and the coach indicated that there are still clouds looming over the player's availability for the Champions League final.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has adopted a very pragmatic appraoch ahead of the UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan at Atatürk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul on Sunday. The Spanish tactician believes that neither the club's previous failures in Europe nor their prevalent success in England will have any impact in the summit clash against the Italian club.

City are on the cusp of history right now. They are staring at the possibility of becoming only the second English club to round off a historic treble. They have already won the Premier League title and the FA Cup this season and the Champions League trophy will further solidify their status as one of the greatest ever Premier League teams in the history of the game.
"It is a dream to be here, two years ago we were there but in a different situation. We are going to try to do our best as we know the final depends on how you behave over the specific 90 minutes. It is not about history - if they are better than us," Guardiola said ahead of Sunday's final.
