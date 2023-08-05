Pep Guardiola lashes out at FC Barcelona amidst Bernanrdo Silva transfer impasse

Bernardo Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 and has won five Premier League titles along with the UEFA Champions League last season. He has notched 33 goals and assists each in 200 appearances in the English top-tier.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola lashed out at his former employers FC Barcelona amidst their interest in Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva. Guardiola insisted that he doesn’t want any players at the club who do not wish to be at Etihad.

However, he mentioned that Barcelona need to make a serious offer for Silva, which they have not made so far. City value the player at around the £75m-£80m mark but do not intend to part ways with him, though there being indications of the 28-year-old being keen to switch to Spain.

“I don’t want any players who don’t want to be here. I want to work with guys who want to stay. But we need a proper offer, we didn’t. If they want him, they’ll get on a plane and speak to our sporting director,” Guardiola said in a recent media interaction.

He added, “For us to buy a player is £10-15m more expensive than other clubs, all the time it’s like that. And the same guys, when they want our players, really important players, first they have to make an offer – and it didn’t happen.”

Silva joined City from AS Monaco in 2017 and has won five Premier League titles along with the UEFA Champions League last season. He has notched 33 goals and assists each in 200 appearances in the English top-tier. Further, German giants Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in securing the services of defender Kyle Walker too.

“In the case of Bernardo and Kyle , we talk many times over the last months and even years how important they are for us, how we want them and we will continue to do it until the end. What is going to happen I don’t know but it is not going to happen if both clubs don’t arrive,” Guardiola explained.