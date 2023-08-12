Pep Guardiola explains reason behind his outburst on Erling Braut Haaland in Manchester City's season opener

Guardiola was displeased with the forward and was seen engaging in a heated exchange with him as the City players approached the tunnel for the half-time break.

Manchester City FC manager Pep Guardiola blasted Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland at half-time of the treble-winners’ opening fixture of the season against Burnley FC at Turf Moor. Haaland scored twice in the first-half as City dominated Burnley to kick off the campaign on a positive note.

However, Guardiola was displeased with the forward and was seen engaging in a heated exchange with him as the City players approached the tunnel for the half-time break. Post the game, Guardiola explained the reason behind his outburst.

“He wants the ball to him all the time, man to man, one on one. ‘Give me the balls in behind and I’m going to do it’. But when you have two or three minutes left and Kovacic goes in behind and we lose the ball, and Rodri loses the ball,” the Spaniard said. “He wants the ball to him all the time, man to man, one on one. ‘Give me the balls in behind and I’m going to do it’. But when you have two or three minutes left and Kovacic goes in behind and we lose the ball, and Rodri loses the ball,” the Spaniard said.

He added, “Erling wanted that ball and Bernardo was correct not to give him that ball. It’s not an incident. It’s a connection to do exactly what it is we need to do. There’s no problem at all. He scored two goals, I think he’s happy.”

Also Read:

Haaland’s brace in the opening half was supported by midfielder Rodri’s strike in the 75th minute as City sealed the game 3-0 in their favour. The Premier League 2023/24 kicked off on Friday with Guardiola’s men coming on the back of a historic treble-winning campaign. Powered with new acquisitions like Matteo Kovacic and Josko Gvordiol, the side will be aiming to repeat their heroics from the previous season.