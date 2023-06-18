PCB to request for venue swap of ICC Men's ODI World Cup matches against Australia & Afghanistan

Further, PCB have concerns over playing India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the report states that the ICC has emphasised on the ground hosting high-octane India vs Pakistan clash considering the revenue factor in play. The stadium can accommodate over 1,00,000 spectators and hence it is being touted to play host to the grand faceoff between the two neighbouring nations.
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to request changes to the venues that will host their games against Afghanistan and Australia in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan is slated to play Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host their game against Australia.
However, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the PCB believes that India has intentionally proposed Pakistan’s games be held in venues where the visitors will face challenges related to travel arrangements, pitch conditions, and practice facilities.
The pitch at Chepauk is renowned for favouring spinners and hence PCB holds the view that the track will tilt the scales in favour of talented Afghan spinners like Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad amongst others. Accordingly, PCB wants their match against Afghanistan and Australia to be relocated to Bengaluru and Chennai respectively.
Further, PCB have concerns over playing India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the report states that the ICC has emphasised on the ground hosting high-octane India vs Pakistan clash considering the revenue factor in play. The stadium can accommodate over 1,00,000 spectators and hence it is being touted to play host to the grand faceoff between the two neighbouring nations.
However, PCB have explained that they will need to secure permission from their government to play in Ahmedabad. Hence, they are not handing out any assurances on that front just yet. As per the tentative schedule, Pakistan is proposed to square off against India, Australia, and Afghanistan on October 15, 20 and 23 respectively. They will also play at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata against Bangladesh and New Zealand on October 31 and November 12 respectively.
