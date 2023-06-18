CNBC TV18
PCB to request for venue swap of ICC Men's ODI World Cup matches against Australia & Afghanistan
By Tarkesh Jha  Jun 18, 2023 6:25:38 PM IST (Published)

Further, PCB have concerns over playing India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. However, the report states that the ICC has emphasised on the ground hosting high-octane India vs Pakistan clash considering the revenue factor in play. The stadium can accommodate over 1,00,000 spectators and hence it is being touted to play host to the grand faceoff between the two neighbouring nations.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is likely to request changes to the venues that will host their games against Afghanistan and Australia in the upcoming ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023. Pakistan is slated to play Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host their game against Australia.

However, according to a report by Cricket Pakistan, the PCB believes that India has intentionally proposed Pakistan’s games be held in venues where the visitors will face challenges related to travel arrangements, pitch conditions, and practice facilities.
