PCB calls former ICC Academy head curator Lumsden to oversee Gddafi track, Aaqib wants "Indian curators' help" for turners

Facing scathing and continuous criticism over the pitches prepared for the first two Tests against Australia at home, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) summoned former ICC Academy head curator Toby Lumsden to oversee the preparations for the final game at Gaddafi Stadium starting Monday.

In the two Tests so far, eight centuries have been scored -- six by Pakistani batters and two by Australia in Karachi. Both games have produced over 2300 runs with 14 wickets falling in Pindi and 28 in Karachi. Both Tests ended in draws.

The PCB has confirmed that Lumsden has reached Lahore on a 10-day assignment and will use his experience to help the local curators prepare the third Test surface. A PCB official said he will also help the local curators understand the modern requirements for preparing pitches.

Lumsden, who has also been a curator at Australia's Melbourne Cricket Ground, is presently supervising all the preparation work in Lahore where the pitch is expected to produce a result after the first two tests have been drawn. Lumsden is not the first foreign curator to be hired by the PCB which has in the past also brought in other foreign curators during home series to help in preparing pitches.

A reliable source from within the board said that PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja has been focusing a lot on the improvement of pitches in Pakistan. "He wants to also change and improve the process of preparing pitches and Lumsden might also be given a longer assignment to help train the local curators," he said.

Get services of Indian curators to prepare "turners", says Aaqib Javed

Pakistan's former Test pacer and acclaimed coach Aaqib Javed wants PCB to pick brains of Indian curators, who have been regularly preparing rank turners in their own backyard. "Why go anywhere else? I would say find out from the curators in Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai etc how they prepare the turners on which Indian spinners dominate. I am surprised until now Pakistan has not been able to produce pure turning tracks, which will help our spinners, Aaqib said on a YouTube channel.

He insisted that Pakistan could only beat Australia through spin as the Pakistani pace bowlers were not as experienced as the visiting quickies.