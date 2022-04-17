PBKS vs SRH Preview: High-flying Hyderabad brace for exciting contest against potent Punjab

Kane Williamson has turned around a poor start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season with three wins on the trot but Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be well aware of the threat posed by Punjab Kings (PBKS) whom they take on in the early match on Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Both teams are locked on six points after three wins from five games leaving them decently placed on the IPL 2022 Points Table

Hyderabad come into the game on the back of a thumping win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their last game. SRH pacers T Natarajan (3/37) and the rapidly-improving Umran Malik (2/27) helped restrict KKR to 175/8. The Hyderabad batters then barely broke a sweat as Rahul Tripathi (71 off 37 balls) and Aiden Markram (68* off 36 balls) guided the team to a 7-wicket victory.

SRH have been on a roll since back-to-back defeats to start the campaign and the squad seem to be hitting form in all departments. Openers Williamson and the young Abhishek Sharma are capable of delivering quick starts for a strong middle-order. The bowling attack also looks lethal with the only worry being a lack of a specialist spinner.

Punjab meanwhile are fresh from an exciting 12-run victory against Mumbai Indians (MI) . Captain Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan both smacked half-centuries as PBKS posted a dominant 198/5. Their bowling attack was then put to the test but this time Odean Smith managed to defend 22 in the final over and finished with a four-wicket haul.

PBKS are developing a reputation for their hard-hitting style with Agarwal, Dhawan and Livingstone in good form. Once Jonny Bairstow starts firing the side will look even more threatening. The bowling attack is equally impressive with Kagiso Rabada and Arshdeep Singh bowling well but Rahul Chahal will have to recover quickly after being hit for 29 runs in an over by ‘Baby AB’ Dewald Brevis.

PBKS vs SRH Team News:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: SRH will continue to be without Washington Sundar who is recovering from an injury. However, Jagadeesha Suchith slotted in nicely against KKR finishing with 1/32 and will be keen to impress again.

Punjab Kings: PBKS have a well-balanced team and won’t be eager to tinker with what looks like a match-winning formula. They have no injury concerns from the previous game.

PBKS vs SRH Pitch Report: The last two games at this venue have seen totals of 192/4 and 216/4 defended successfully by RCB and CSK respectively. The pitch has favoured batters and we should be in for a high-scoring encounter.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 3.30 pm IST on Sunday, April 15 with the Toss scheduled for 3.00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar.

PBKS vs SRH Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shikhar Dhawan has been in fine form this season and has 197 runs from 5 games so far. He’s also fresh from knocking his highest score this season, smashing 70 against MI. Rahul Tripathi is another batter in form with 171 runs coming at a strike rate of 178.12. He too registered his highest score in the last game, racing to 71 off just 37 balls.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Aiden Markram has bowled just two overs this season but has one wicket to his name. However, he’s hitting great form with the bat and has 149 runs to his name. Odean Smith is another player who is capable of contributing in both departments and is fresh from a four-wicket haul in the last game.

Top Bowling Picks: T Natarajan has been in fiery form and has 11 scalps from 5 games, picking up wickets in every game he has played so far. Kagiso Rabada is still finding his feet for Punjab but still has 6 wickets from 4 games and looked in good form in the last game finishing with 2/29 against MI.

PBKS vs SRH Probable Playing XIs:

Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Predicted XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

PBKS vs SRH Full Squads:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholos Pooran, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Vishnu Vinod, Glenn Phillips, R Samarth, Shashank Singh, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Marco Jansen, J Suchith, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sean Abbott, Kartik Tyagi, Saurabh Tiwary, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.