Follow the live score and updates from match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Saturday, May 7
PBKS vs RR Pitch Report: Ian Bishop in his assessment of the surface at the Wankhede Stadium says, "There is a fair amount of grass and so the ball should slide on. It could be a bit two-paced as well as the other side is a bit dry and the spinners might be able to get something. All in all, we're hoping for a high-scoring contest."
Sanju Samson (RR Captain): We are losing quite a few tosses, we'd have batted first as well. We are a balanced side. It's a different challenge, we are ready to go out there and have some fun. Being a day game, spinners might get some help. One change - Karun Nair misses out, Yashasvi Jaiswal comes in.
Mayank Agarwal (PBKS Captain): We'd like to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, might get slower as the game progresses. It is important to understand the conditions. It might turn in the second innings. Fantastic from Liam to go out there and do what he did, I am glad. We are playing the same side.
PBKS vs RR Playing XIs:
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (WK & C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma.
PBKS vs RR Toss: Punjab Kings win toss, choose to bat.
Mayank Agarwal and Sanju Samson are out in the middle for the Toss. Stay tuned for the live updates.
PBKS vs RR Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two sides to line-up today. Stay tuned for the final Playing XI with the Toss scheduled for 3 PM IST.
Punjab Kings (Predicted XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh and Sandeep Sharma.
Rajasthan Royals (Predicted XI): Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C & WK), Karun Nair, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Sen.
PBKS vs RR Full Squads: Before we dive into the build-up for today's match, here's a look at the full roster for both franchises
Punjab Kings: Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Rishi Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Sandeep Sharma, Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Prabhsimran Singh, Nathan Ellis, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (WK & C), Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Sen, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, Obed McCoy, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal