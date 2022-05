Hello and welcome to our live coverage from match 52 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 as Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

PBKS come into this game in seventh spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table and need a victory to keep their hopes of making the playoffs alive. RR on the other hand are in third spot and will be keen to consolidate their position on the table.

Mayank Agarwal will be confident in his side's ability though after beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans in the last game and will back his boys to get the better of the Sanju Samson-led Royals.