PBKS vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2022: Dhawan, Rajapaksa counterattack to keep Punjab in hunt

PBKS vs RCB Live: Follow the live score and updates from match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.
PBKS 116/1 after 11 overs.
PBKS 97/1 after 10 overs.
Hasaranga continues. Dhawan has the strike.
Ball 1. Fuller ball on off stump. Dhawan steps out and drives the ball down to long-off for a run.
Ball 2. SIX! Good length ball on off stump. Rajapaksa steps out and smacks the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.
Ball 3. FOUR! Fuller ball wide of off stump. Rajapaksa slog sweeps the ball down to deep square-leg for a boundary.
Ball 4. Slow good length ball on off stump. Rajapaksa works the ball down to long-on for a run.
Ball 5. Short ball wide of off stump. Dhawan pulls and sends the ball down to fine-leg for a run.
Ball 6. Slow good length ball on middle stump. Rajapaksa pushes the ball with a straight bat.
PBKS 84/1 after 9 overs.
PBKS 75/1 after 8 overs.
PBKS 71/0 after 7 overs.
PBKS 63/0 after 6 overs.
PBKS 57/0 after 5 overs.
Willey continues. Agarwal has the strike.
Ball 1. SIX! Short ball on off stump. Agarwal makes room and cuts the ball hard to send it flying over third-man boundary for a maximum.
Ball 2. Straight good length ball on off stump. Agarwal works the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
Ball 3. FOUR! Good length ball on off stump. Dhawan shuffles to the off side and scoops the ball down to fine-leg for a boundary.
Ball 4. Good length ball on middle and leg stump. Dhawan plays the ball on the leg side.
Ball 5. OH! Short ball on off stump. Dhawan steps out to pull but fails to connect, Karthik fails to collect the ball cleanly and misses out on a chance to stump Dhawan,
Ball 6. FOUR! Good length ball on off stump. Dhawan smacks the ball over point for a boundary.
PBKS 42/0 after 4 overs.
Siraj continues. Dhawan has the strike.
Ball 1. Short ball on off stump. Dhawan jumps and dabs the ball to point for a single.
Ball 2. Slow good length ball on middle and leg stump. Agarwal swings his bat and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for two runs.
Ball 3. SIX! TOP SHOT! Good length ball on off stump. Agarwal goes inside-out and smacks the ball over Siraj and sends it flying over long-off for a maximum.
Ball 4. Good length ball on off stump. Agarwal goes back and blocks the ball.
Ball 5. FOUR! Siraj bowls a short ball on middle stump. Agarwal hops and pulls to crunch the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ball 6. Good length ball on off stump. Agarwal works the ball to mid-on and hurries for a single.
PBKS 28/0 after 3 overs.
Willey continues. Agarwal has the strike.
Ball 1. Fuller ball on leg stump. Agarwal works the ball to the fielder at short mid-wicket.
Ball 2. Short ball wide of off stump. Agarwal gets on the top of the bounce and smashes the ball over cover for a single.
Ball 3. Slow fuller ball wide of off stump. Dhawan smacks the ball over the covers and runs two.
Ball 4. Short ball wide of off stump. Dhawan pulls and guides the ball to mid-wicket for a run.
Ball 5. Good length delivery on off stump. Agarwal pulls and sends the ball down to deep mid-wicket for another single.
Ball 6. Good length ball on off stump. Dhawan steps out and pushes the ball into the covers for a quick single.
PBKS 22/0 after 2 overs.
Mohammed Siraj to bowl. Agarwal has the strike.
Ball 1. Short ball on off and middle stump. Agarwal works the ball to the leg side.
Ball 2. Short ball on off stump. Agarwal lets the ball fly to Karthik.
Ball 2. WIDE AND FOUR! Too short ball from Siraj. The ball jumps over Agarwal's head. Karthik has no chance to stop the ball and the ball rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary.
Ball 3. Good length ball on off stump. The ball moves away. Agarwal looks to drive but gets beaten.
Ball 4. Good length delivery wide of off stump. Agarwal dabs the ball to point.
Ball 5. FOUR! Siraj bowls full on off stump. Agarwal lofts the ball over point and gets a boundary.
Ball 5. WIDE AND FOUR! Fast short ball down the leg side. Karthik puts a dive but fails to stop the ball. The ball rolls down to fine-leg for a boundary.
Ball 6. Good length delivery on off stump. Agarwal hits the ball into the covers and takes a quick single.
PBKS 7/0 after 1 over.
David Willey to bowl the first over for RCB. Mayank Agarwal has the strike.
Ball 1. Fuller ball on off stump. Agarwal drives the ball through point for a run.
Ball 2. Short ball wide of off stump. Dhawan leaves the ball for the keeper.
Ball 3. Good length ball on off stump. Dhawan lets the ball go to Karthik.
Ball 4. Fuller ball on middle stump. Dhawan guides the ball down to deep mid-wicket for a single.
Ball 5. Back of the length ball on off stump. Agarwal hops and works the ball to point for a quick single.
Ball 6. FOUR! Back of the length ball wide of off stump. Dhawan steps out and smashes the ball through extra-cover for a boundary.
RCB players are in a huddle. Faf du Plessis giving his team some final bit of instructions. The team then disperse on the field. And out come Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings for PBKS.
Right then! Punjab Kings' chase is about to get underway.
Absolutely dominant performance from the RCB batters and this is a total that the captain will be quite pleased with. However, Punjab do have some good batting depth and we could be in for a cracking run-chase in the second innings.
Don't go anywhere as we bring you all the updates from Punjab's run-chase.
Kohli pulls the 1st ball to deep midwicket for a single. Karthik then takes over as he slams the 2nd ball high over cover for SIX. He then shuffles across and scoops the next delivery to fine leg for FOUR. Sandeep nails the yorker on the 4th ball and this time Karthik doesn't get any bat on the ball. Sandeep looks for another yorker but this time Karthik gets across and slogs it over midwicket for FOUR. The last ball is well outside off and Karthik reaches out but fails to get any bat on it as the Umpire signals a bye with the batters stealing a run. The Umpire rightly refuses to call that a wide due to DK's movement inside the crease. 16 runs come off the final over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 205/2 after 20 overs.
FOUR! Karthik continues to shuffle inside the crease and gets down to slog-sweep over midwicket and find the boundary.
FOUR! Karthik follows that up by shuffling across and scooping the next ball over short fine leg to bring up the 200 for RCB.
SIX! Sandeep sends down a slower delivery outside off and somehow Karthik manages to get enough power behind the shot to send it flying over cover.
Sandeep Sharma [3.0-0-22-0] comes back into the attack.
Karthik is batting like a man on a mission as he smacks Smith for SIX and FOUR on the first two deliveries. He misses with the flick on the 3rd ball as it rolls off the pads for a leg bye. Kohli pulls the 4th ball to backward square leg for a single. Karthik then continues his onslaught as he sends the 5th ball flying high over long-on for SIX. He looks to scoop the final delivery to fine leg but this time misses. 18 runs come off the penultimate over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 189/2 after 19 overs.
SIX! Smith tries to deceive Karthik with a slower delivery but the experienced veteran isn't fooled as he waits for the ball and sends it flying over long-on.
FOUR! Smith follows that up with a short delivery and this time Karthik pulls it powerfully through midwicket for back-to-back boundaries.
SIX! Poor delivery to start with as Smith spills it down leg and Karthik steps inside the line of the ball to flick it high over fine leg.
Odean Smith [3.0-0-35-0] comes back into the attack.
Finally something goes Punjab's way as they get a wicket and just 3 runs come off the over. Sharukh Khan makes amends for his earlier error when he dropped Faf by putting in an excellent dive to send back the RCB skipper on 88, just 12 short of what would've been a fairytale start to his RCB career. Karthik comes out and immediately gets off the mark with a single. Arshdeep does well to give away just 2 runs off the last 4 balls in the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 171/2 after 18 overs.
Dinesh Karthik, right handed bat, comes to the crease
It takes an excellent catch by Sharukh Khan who dropped Faf on 7 to get rid of the RCB skipper who looked in red-hot form. Arshdeep sends down a full delivery and Faf looks to loft it over long-off but doesn't get under the ball. Sharukh comes charging in from the boundary and puts in a full-length drive to grab the ball just before it could hit the turf.
du Plessis c Shahrukh Khan b Arshdeep Singh 88 (57)
Kohli slaps the 1st ball from Sandeep to long-off for a single. The 2nd ball is right in the slot and Faf lofts it for FOUR. Both batters grab singles off the next 3 balls. Sandeep closes out the over with a low full toss and this time Kohli only flicks it to deep midwicket for 2 runs. 10 runs come off the over.
Royal Challengers Bangalore 168/1 after 17 overs.
FOUR! Right in the slot from Sandeep and du Plessis lofts it over the man at cover to find the boundary.
Sandeep Sharma [2.0-0-12-0] comes back into the attack.