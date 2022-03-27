PBKS vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2022: Dhawan, Agarwal give Punjab fast start in chase

PBKS 97/1 after 10 overs.

Hasaranga continues. Dhawan has the strike.

Ball 1. Fuller ball on off stump. Dhawan steps out and drives the ball down to long-off for a run.

Ball 2. SIX! Good length ball on off stump. Rajapaksa steps out and smacks the ball over the deep mid-wicket fence for a maximum.

Ball 3. FOUR! Fuller ball wide of off stump. Rajapaksa slog sweeps the ball down to deep square-leg for a boundary.

Ball 4. Slow good length ball on off stump. Rajapaksa works the ball down to long-on for a run.

Ball 5. Short ball wide of off stump. Dhawan pulls and sends the ball down to fine-leg for a run.

Ball 6. Slow good length ball on middle stump. Rajapaksa pushes the ball with a straight bat.