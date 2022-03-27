PBKS vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal wins the Toss and chooses to bowl

PBKS vs RCB Live Updates:

PBKS Team News: Punjab will be without the services of Rabada for this game as the pacer was part of South Africa's ODI series against Bangladesh and only checked into the team hotel on Friday. Jonny Bairstow is currently in the West Indies with the England team and is set to miss the first two games.

RCB Team News: Glenn Maxwell is set to miss at least the first two games due to his recent marriage. The other two Australians Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are set to miss the first three matches due to Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan.