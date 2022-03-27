PBKS vs RCB Live Updates, IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal wins the Toss and chooses to bowl

PBKS vs RCB Live: Follow the live score and updates from match 3 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season as Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) go up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai on Sunday, March 27.
PBKS vs RCB LIVE Updates: Punjab have won the Toss and skipper Mayank Agarwal chooses to bowl first.
The Toss could prove to be a decisive factor especially with the dew settling in later in the innings making it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball. We could expect the winning captain to choose to bowl first. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates with the Toss just moments away.
PBKS vs RCB IPL 2022 Live Updates: Here's a look at how we expect the two teams to line-up tonight.
PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh
RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.
PBKS vs RCB Live Updates:
PBKS Team News: Punjab will be without the services of Rabada for this game as the pacer was part of South Africa's ODI series against Bangladesh and only checked into the team hotel on Friday. Jonny Bairstow is currently in the West Indies with the England team and is set to miss the first two games.
RCB Team News: Glenn Maxwell is set to miss at least the first two games due to his recent marriage. The other two Australians Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are set to miss the first three matches due to Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan.
PBKS vs RCB Full Squads:
PBKS full squad: Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh(w), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Chahar, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Nathan Ellis, Raj Bawa, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Jitesh Sharma, Prerak Mankad, Atharva Taide, Vaibhav Arora, Ansh Patel
RCB full squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Chama V Milind, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam