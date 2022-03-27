Punjab Super Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign on March 27 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Both sides are yet to lift the elusive IPL trophy and will hope the new captains at the helm will spark a reversal of fortunes for their respective franchises.

Virat Kohli has relinquished captaincy duties to Faf du Plessis, who was picked up by RCB in the mega-auction in February 2022. The franchise hopes that the change at the top will help unburden their former skipper and unleash Kohli the batter who could be a formidable force in any format of the game.

du Plessis, meanwhile, comes in off the back of a title-winning campaign with Chennai Super Kings after finishing second on the scoring charts last season, just two runs behind the leader, with 633 runs in just 16 matches.

RCB have also shored up their middle-order after signing Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik and hard-hitting Sri Lankan all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga. The bowling attack will once again be led by last season’s purple-cap winner Harshal Patel who picked up 32 wickets, 8 more than any other bowler.

Mohammad Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Jason Behrendorff and David Willey also provide great pace options while Hasaranga and Maxwell will be expected to chip in with a few overs of spin in the middle.

PBKS have split ways with former skipper KL Rahul, who now leads debutants Lucknow Super Giants, and this time the side will be led by Mayank Agarwal.

Punjab boast quite a formidable opening partnership after prising away Shikhar Dhawan to open the innings alongside Mayank. They also have quite a stellar line-up of heavy-hitters featuring Jonny Bairstow, Shahrukh Khan, Liam Livingstone and Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Arshdeep Singh will continue to spearhead the pace attack after picking up 18 wickets from just 12 games last season and he’ll also have a great opportunity to sharpen his skills and learn from one of the best in the business with Kagiso Rabada joining PBKS.

The spin department sees the addition of crafty leg-spinner Rahul Chahar who has proved to also be handy with the bat, adding valuable runs lower down the order.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm. The matches will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar app.

PBKS vs RCB Team News:

PBKS Team News: Punjab will be without the services of Rabada for this game as the pacer was part of South Africa's ODI series against Bangladesh and only checked into the team hotel on Friday. Jonny Bairstow is currently in the West Indies with the England team and is set to miss the first two games.

RCB Team News: Glenn Maxwell is set to miss at least the first two games due to his recent marriage. The other two Australians Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are set to miss the first three matches due to Australia’s ongoing tour of Pakistan.

PBKS vs RCB Pitch Report: The last IPL game to be held at this venue was way back in 2011 but we should be treated to a wicket with substantial bounce with the new ball skidding onto the bat nicely in the powerplay. Dew could also play a role with the game starting at 7:30 and teams could be tempted to chase after winning the Toss.

PBKS vs RCB Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Fantasy Batting Picks: A fired up Virat Kohli should be the first name on every team list, especially as the former captain will be eager to prove a point that giving up the captaincy was indeed the right option to help him focus on his batting. Shikhar Dhawan finished fourth on the batting charts last season with 587 runs from 16 matches and will be keen to impress his new franchise.

Top Fantasy All-Rounder Picks: RCB shelled out Rs. 10.75 crore to acquire the services of Wanindu Hasaranga and the Sri Lankan adds real quality with both bat and ball to the side. Liam Livingstone is another spin-bowling all-rounder who could prove a valuable pick, especially as he could be promoted higher up the order due to the absence of Bairstow.

Top Fantasy Bowling Picks: Harshal Patel has proved his ability to grab wickets in the IPL especially after some stellar performances last season. Another value addition to fantasy teams will be high-flying Mohammad Siraj who has been tearing it up on the international circuit and comes into his tournament high on confidence.

PBKS vs RCB Probable Playing XIs:

PBKS Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (C), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar and Arshdeep Singh

RCB Probable XI: Faf du Plessis (C), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed and Mohammed Siraj.