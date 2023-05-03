Bowling change: Piyush Chawla comes into the attack.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Punjab Kings 40/1 after 5 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 14, Matthew Short 17 )
A very good start by Jofra Archer as he gives away only five singles from his first over.
Bowling change: Jofra Archer comes into the attack.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Punjab Kings 35/1 after 4 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 11, Matthew Short 15 )
A tweleve run-over sent down by Arshad Khan. The left-arm pacer gave away only two runs from the first four deliveries. But Matthew Short hit a six and a four on the last two balls to make it a big over for the Punjab Kings.
Arshad Khan to bowl his second over.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Punjab Kings 23/1 after 3 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 10, Matthew Short 4 )
Just six runs from the over, a good one by Cameron Green. Shikhar Dhawan gets all the six runs scored. The Punjab Kings captain slogs the fifth ball of the over to deep mid-wicket for a four.
Cameron Green to bowl his second over.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Punjab Kings 17/1 after 2 overs (Shikhar Dhawan 4, Matthew Short 4 )
A good over for Mumbai Indians as they have got the early wicket that they needed. Arshad Khan gets Prabhsimran Singh caught behind the wickets. Arshad Khan was creamed for a four on the first delivery of the over by Prabhsimran but the left-arm fast bowler has the last laugh. The over ends well though for Punjab Kings as Matthew Short hits the last delivery of the over for another boundary.
Matthew Short, right handed bat, comes to the crease
PBKS vs MI LIVE: WICKET! Early set back for Punjab Kings as Arshad Khan removes Prabhsimran Singh
Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Prabhsimran Singh throws his arms around. The ball takes a thick outside edge and flies straight into the gloves of Ishan Kishan behind the wickets.
Prabhsimran c Ishan Kishan b Arshad Khan 9(7) [4s-1]
Punjab Kings: 13/1 after 1.3 overs.
Arshad Khan to bowl from the other end.
PBKS vs MI LIVE: Punjab Kings 9/0 after 1 over (Prabhsimran Singh 5, Shikhar Dhawan 4)
Interesting move by Rohit Sharma as he asks Cameron Green to bowl the opening over of the match instead of Jofra Archer. Green gives away nine from the first over. Shikhar Dhawan punches the last delivery of the over through the covers for the first four of the match.
Cameron Green will be bowling the first over for Mumbai Indians. Facing Green will be Prabhsimran Singh.
Right then, time for live action. The players take the field. MI players are in a huddle. Out walk Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh to open the innings for Punjab Kings.
Teams:
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan
Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh