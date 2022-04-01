PBKS vs KKR Match Report: Russell’s 31-ball unbeaten 70 and Umesh’s 4/23 power Kolkata to thumping victory over hapless Punjab

Andre Russell put in a dominant display with the bat after Umesh Yadav blitzed through the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) batting line-up to power Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a commanding 6-wicket victory in match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Friday, April 1.

Umesh (4/23) ensured he walked away with the purple cap

after grabbing 4 wickets, including a double-wicket maiden, to help KKR restrict PBKS to just 138 runs in 18.2 overs.

Russell (70 not out off 31 balls) then made the orange cap his own after smashing fifty off just 26 balls, taking his team over the line with 33 deliveries to spare with another vintage display featuring 2 fours and 8 massive sixes.

KKR’s run-chase suffered an early hiccup as Ajinkya Rahane (12 off 11 balls) fell victim to Kagiso Rabada who picked up a wicket in his very first over for his new franchise. His opening partner, Venkatesh Iyer’s (3 off 7 balls) indifferent form continued as he fell victim to Odean Smith in the 5th over.

Rahul Chahar then entered the attack and started off with a stunning double-wicket maiden, getting rid of both Shreyas Iyer (26 off 15 balls) and Nitish Rana (0 off 2 balls) to reduce KKR to 51/4 after 7 overs.

However, Sam Billings (24 off 23 balls) and Russell stitched together an unbeaten 90-run partnership off just 47 balls to record a thumping victory.

Earlier in the game, Iyer won the toss and as expected decided to bowl first citing the “swimming pool we’ve seen in the evening” as the reason behind his decision.

Kolkata brought in an extra bowler as Sheldon Jackson made way for Shivam Mavi. Punjab too made one change with Kagiso Rabada replacing Sandeep Sharma.

Umesh Yadav added to his already impressive tally of 4 wickets in the powerplay this season when he trapped PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (1) LBW in the first over.

Shivam Mavi entered the attack in the 4th over and was hit for 4, 6, 6 and 6 off his first 4 balls by Bhanuka Rajapaksa. However, the youngster held his nerve and got rid of the Sri Lankan with his 5th delivery as Rajapakasa (31 off 9 balls) picked out the man at mid-off.

That whirlwind knock from Rajapaksa gave PBKS a boost but Tim Southee soon struck to get rid of Shikhar Dhawan (16 off 15 balls), who was caught behind in the 6th over as Punjab reached 62/3 inside the powerplay.

KKR picked up two quick wickets as Umesh got rid of Liam Livingstone (19 off 16 balls) in the 9th over and then just 3 balls later, Sunil Narine castled Raj Bawa (11 off 13 balls) to reduce PBKS to 85/5 after 10 overs.

Southee picked up his second of the night when he got rid of big-hitting Shahrukh Khan (0 off 5 balls) on a duck in the 13th over. His pace bowling partner, Umesh then came steaming in and bowled a double-wicket maiden in the 15th over to leave Punjab reeling.

Umesh (4/23) first castled Harpreet Brar (14 off 18 balls) before getting Rahul Chahar (0 off 2 balls) to slice one to slip as PBKS were left staring at a below-par total with just 102/8 on the board.

However, Kagiso Rabada then launched a stunning counterattack as he smacked both Southee (2/36) and Mavi (1/39) for a flurry of boundaries. The late resistance was soon ended though as Russell (1/0) entered the attack in the penultimate over and within two deliveries Punjab threw away both wickets.

Rabada (25 off 16 balls) walked back after Southee went running from long-off to mid-on before throwing himself forward to take a really good catch but Arshdeep Singh was needlessly run out on the next delivery when looking to sneak a single as PBKS were bowled out for just 137.