PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 highlights: Punjab Kings win by 7 runs on DLS method after rain interruption

1 Min(s) Read
By Prakhar Sachdeo  |  Apr 1, 2023 7:53 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, highlights: Catch the highlights from IPL 2023 match 2 between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali

Live Updates

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: That is that! The rain has had the final say in the match. No further action is possible in the match. As a result, Punjab Kings have won this match by 7 runs on DLS method.

Apr 1, 2023 7:53 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: The visiuals from the stadium tells that it is still raining and the covers are still in place.

Apr 1, 2023 7:32 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: If the play resumes by 7.54 PM there will be no over reduction. If it restarts after that, one over will get deducted for every four minutes of delay.

Apr 1, 2023 7:27 PM

As things stand, Punjab Kings are winning this game if the match doesn't resume in time.

Apr 1, 2023 7:25 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Rider 146/7 after 16 overs. (Shardul Thakur 8, Sunil Narine 7)

With the rain around KKR get as close to the target as possible. Sunil Narine hits a massive six off the last delivery of the over to make it 10 runs from the over but as soon as the over came to an end it started to rain heavily. The umpires have taken the players off the field and called for the covers. The rain has halted the play with KKR trailing by 10 runs.

Apr 1, 2023 7:23 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Sunil Narine, left handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 1, 2023 7:18 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: WICKET! End of Venkatesh Iyer

Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Venkatesh Iyer goes for a cut. The ball takes the edge pof the bat and the fielder at point takes a good catch

 Venkatesh Iyer c Rahul Chahar b Arshdeep Singh 34(28) [4s-3 6s-1]

Kolkata Knight Riders: 138/7 after 15.3 overs.

Apr 1, 2023 7:17 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Arshdeep Singh [2.0-0-9-2] is back into the attack

Apr 1, 2023 7:14 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Rider 136/6 after 15overs. (Venkatesh Iyer 33, Shardul Thakur 6)

A mixed over for both teams. KKR get 18 runs off the over but they lose Andre Russell in pursuit of getting quick runs. And with Russell's departure, KKR's hopes of chasing down the total have faded.

Apr 1, 2023 7:14 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Shardul Thakur, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Apr 1, 2023 7:11 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: WICKET! That should be the game as Andre Russell's cameo comes to an end

Fast back of the length delivery wide of  off stump. Andre Russell goes for a pull shot but ends up hitting the ball straight into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket boundary

Russell c Raza b Sam Curran 35(19) [4s-3 6s-2]

Kolkata Knight Riders: 130/6 after 14.5 overs.

Apr 1, 2023 7:10 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Sam Curran [2.0-0-20-0] is back into the attack

Apr 1, 2023 7:07 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: It has stared to pour a bit heavily. If the play halts at this moment, KKR are 10 runs behind according to DLS.

Apr 1, 2023 7:06 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Rider 118/5 after 14 overs. (Venkatesh Iyer 32, Andre Russell 24)

Just the kind of over that KKR needed to catch up with the required run rate. First Andre Russell punishes Nathan Ellis for a four and then Venkatesh Iyer hits back-to-back sixes, including one on a no-ball. KKR would have to go big in every over from here on if they aim to chase down the target. A lot depends on how long Russell can bat!

Apr 1, 2023 7:05 PM

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Nathan Ellis [2.0-0-9-1] is back into the attack

Apr 1, 2023 6:58 PM