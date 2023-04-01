PBKS vs KKR IPL 2023 highlights: Punjab Kings win by 7 runs on DLS method after rain interruption

PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Rider 146/7 after 16 overs. (Shardul Thakur 8, Sunil Narine 7)
With the rain around KKR get as close to the target as possible. Sunil Narine hits a massive six off the last delivery of the over to make it 10 runs from the over but as soon as the over came to an end it started to rain heavily. The umpires have taken the players off the field and called for the covers. The rain has halted the play with KKR trailing by 10 runs.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: WICKET! End of Venkatesh Iyer
Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Venkatesh Iyer goes for a cut. The ball takes the edge pof the bat and the fielder at point takes a good catch
Venkatesh Iyer c Rahul Chahar b Arshdeep Singh 34(28) [4s-3 6s-1]
Kolkata Knight Riders: 138/7 after 15.3 overs.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Rider 136/6 after 15overs. (Venkatesh Iyer 33, Shardul Thakur 6)
A mixed over for both teams. KKR get 18 runs off the over but they lose Andre Russell in pursuit of getting quick runs. And with Russell's departure, KKR's hopes of chasing down the total have faded.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: WICKET! That should be the game as Andre Russell's cameo comes to an end
Fast back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Andre Russell goes for a pull shot but ends up hitting the ball straight into the hands of the fielder at deep mid-wicket boundary
Russell c Raza b Sam Curran 35(19) [4s-3 6s-2]
Kolkata Knight Riders: 130/6 after 14.5 overs.
PBKS vs KKR LIVE: Kolkata Knight Rider 118/5 after 14 overs. (Venkatesh Iyer 32, Andre Russell 24)
Just the kind of over that KKR needed to catch up with the required run rate. First Andre Russell punishes Nathan Ellis for a four and then Venkatesh Iyer hits back-to-back sixes, including one on a no-ball. KKR would have to go big in every over from here on if they aim to chase down the target. A lot depends on how long Russell can bat!