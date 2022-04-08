PBKS vs GT Preview: Mayank Agarwal’s Punjab wary of newcomers Gujarat, unbeaten under Hardik Pandya

Indian Premier League (IPL) debutants Gujarat Titans (GT) go up against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 16 of the 2022 season at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, on Friday. GT have won both their matches so far while PBKS have won two out of three games, including a victory against current champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last game.

Gujarat got their campaign off to a winning start when they got the better of fellow debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their tournament opener. The Hardik Pandya-led team then put in an impressive performance to get the better of Delhi Capitals (DC) in their most recent outing

Shubman Gill scored a classy 84 off just 46 balls as GT posted a total of 171/6 after being put in to bat first. Lockie Ferguson then tore through the DC batting attack as he got rid of opener Prithvi Shaw and Mandeep Singh in the 5th over before returning to dismiss Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel in the 15th over, finishing with figures of 4/28.

Punjab got off to an exciting start in the tournament as they chased down 205/2 to beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their opener before putting in a limp display in a 6-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, they bounced back impressively with a dominant performance against current champions CSK

Batting first, PBKS were given a timely boost by the return to form of Liam Livingstone who took the CSK bowlers to the cleaners, scoring 60 off just 35 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. His blistering knock saw PBKS post a challenging total of 180/8. Livingstone then picked up two wickets and Rahul Chahar finished with impressive figures of 3/25 as CSK were bowled out for just 126 runs to seal a 54-run victory for Punjab.

Both these teams have very different strengths with PBKS going hard during the powerplay with their batting heavy line-up while GT have an impressive array of bowlers, including Rashid Khan who is yet to get going this season. The contrasting styles are sure to make it an exciting contest as both these teams battle for the 2 points on offer.

PBKS vs GT Team News:

PBKS Team News: Nathan Ellis was previously unavailable due to international duty and the Australian pacer is expected to join up with the squad now but will most likely be unavailable due to a mandatory quarantine period. Jonny Bairstow meanwhile should be available for selection.

GT Team News: Gujarat should have a full squad to pick from with no injuries reported from their first two games.

PBKS vs GT Pitch Report: All three matches at this venue have been high-scoring affairs with the most recent match seeing PBKS post 180/8 against CSK. The pitch has been a batters paradise and we should be in for another run-fest especially with the power-hitters in both these teams. Expect PBKS to have a slight advantage having played their last game at this very venue.

Where to Watch LIVE: Match starts at 7.30 pm IST on Friday, April 8 with the Toss scheduled for 7:00 pm IST. The match will be telecast live on the Star Sports network. Viewers can also tune into the action via the Disney+ Hotstar

PBKS vs GT Top Fantasy League Picks:

Top Batting Picks: Shubman Gill looked back to his best in the last game as he scored a fluid 84 off just 46 balls and can be backed to once again be among the runs. Shikhar Dhawan meanwhile has scored 92 from 3 matches and his experience might play a key role against GT’s bowling attack. Bhanuka Rajapaksa meanwhile has 83 runs at a strike-rate of 230.55 and is capable of changing the game with his fierce hitting.

Top All-Rounder Picks: Liam Livingstone smashed the CSK bowlers out of the park in the last game while also finishing with 2/25 and should be a value addition to any fantasy teams. Hardik Pandya meanwhile looks in good rhythm with both bat and ball and seems to have recovered well from his injury. The GT captain has 63 runs and 1 wicket to his name this season.

Top Bowling Picks: Lockie Ferguson looked lethal in the last game where he put in a Player of the Match performance and he could once again be among the wickets. Rahul Chahar has 6 wickets from 3 games and has picked up wickets in every game he has played so far this season.

PBKS vs GT Probable Playing XIs:

PBKS (Probable XI): Mayank Agarwal (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa/Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora and Arshdeep Singh.

GT (Probable XI): Matthew Wade (WK), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (C), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar/Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron and Mohammed Shami.

PBKS vs GT Full Teams:

Punjab Kings: Mayank Agarwal (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Prerak Mankad, Vaibhav Arora, Writtick Chatterjee, Baltej Dhanda, Ansh Patel, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Benny Howell.

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (Captain), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.