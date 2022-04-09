PBKS vs GT Match Report: Tewatia’s back-to-back sixes takes Gujarat to nail-biting finish against Punjab; Titans' maintain winning streak

Rahul Tewatia is writing his name into Indian Premier League (IPL) folklore as his latest cameo fired Gujarat Titans (GT) to victory despite him facing only 3 deliveries. With 12 needed from the last 2 balls, Tewatia thumped Odean Smith for back-to-back sixes to seal a 6-wicket win over a disconsolate Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.

Liam Livingstone (64 off 27 balls), scored the second-fastest fifty this season (21 balls), to fire PBKS to a competitive total of 189/9 after being put in to bat. Shubman Gill then put in a Player of the Match performance as he brought up his highest IPL score, smashing 96 off 59 balls to take Gujarat to within touching distance of victory.

However, Rabada got rid of Gill in the 19th over and Hardik Pandya (27 off 18 balls) was run out when trying to steal a single on the 1st delivery of the final over to leave GT needing 18 from 5 balls to win.

Tewatia walked out and grabbed a single on the 1st ball he faced before David Miller pulled Smith for four on the 3rd delivery to reduce the equation to 13 needed off 3 balls. Smith almost conceded a dot ball on the 4th delivery but a needless overthrow from him resulted in a run with Tewatia on strike and 12 needed from 2 balls.

The rest as they say is history as Tewatia nonchalantly sealed the win with his latest cameo to fire GT up to second spot on the IPL 2022 Points Table with three wins out of three games, leaving them as the only unbeaten team this season.

Gujarat’s run-chase began in fine fashion as Gill immediately got going, hitting five fours inside the first two overs. However, his partner Matthew Wade (6) struggled to get going and was caught behind when Kagiso Rabada entered the attack in the 4th over.

Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) batting sensation Sai Sudharsan then walked out for his IPL debut and got off the mark with a boundary against Rabada on the 2nd delivery he faced and even welcomed Rahul Chahar, Punjab’s lead wicket-taker, into the attack with a six.

Sudharsan together with Gill stitched together an impressive 101-run partnership off just 68 balls to put Gujarat in a dominant position. Gill brought up back-to-back fifties, getting to his half-century off just 29 balls in the 9th over.

Chahar finally got the breakthrough as he got rid of Sudharsan (35 off 30 balls) in the 15th over, leaving Gujarat needing 56 from the final 30 balls.

Gill and Hardik together put on 37 off 26 balls before handing over to Miller and Tewatia to seal the win in a thrilling finale.

Earlier in the game, Hardik won the Toss and opted to bowl. Gujarat handed IPL debuts to Sai Sudharsan and Darshan Nalkande who replaced Vijay Shankar and Varun Aaron. Punjab made one change with Jonny Bairstow playing his first game for the franchise in place of Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Hardik struck with the new ball as he got his opposite number, Mayank Agarwal (5) bounced out in the 2nd over. Lockie Ferguson then got rid of Bairstow (8) with another fiery short ball as Punjab posted their lowest powerplay score this season with just 43/2 after 6 overs.

Liam Livingstone was handed a precious second life in the 9th over as he looked to pull Rashid Khan over the ropes and Hardik completed an acrobatic catch at the boundary but his foot just touched the ropes to result in a six.

Livingstone celebrated by smashing Nalkande for a six and two fours in the very next over. Rashid meanwhile returned to get rid of Shikhar Dhawan in the 11th over. Dhawan (35 off 30 balls) was looking to dab the ball to third man but edged it back to the keeper.

However, Jitesh Sharma walked out and played a blinding cameo to keep the scoreboard ticking. Jitesh (23 off 11 balls) smacked two sixes against Rahul Tewatia before falling to debutant Nalkande off the 1st delivery in the next over. Nalkande then made it two in two as he sent back Odean Smith (0) on a golden duck with Shubman Gill taking both catches at long-on.

Livingstone meanwhile made it back-to-back fifties, this time scoring the second-fastest fifty of the season, off just 21 balls. He was finally dismissed in the 16th over as Rashid returned to get his man. This time there was no reprieve for Livingstone (64 off 27 balls) with David Miller making no mistake. Rashid then trapped Shahrukh Khan (15 off 8 balls) LBW to make it two from the over and finish with figures of 3/22.

Kagiso Rabada (1) was needlessly run out in the next over and Vaibhav Arora (2) saw his bails sent flying by Mohammed Shami in the 18th over as Punjab were in danger of being bowled out. But Rahul Chahar (22 off 14 balls) and Arshdeep Singh (10 off 5) added 27 runs for the final wicket to help PBKS post a challenging total of 189/9.