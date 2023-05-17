PBKS vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals spring a surprise and beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs

Delhi Capitals win by 15 runs
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 198/8 after 20 overs
19.1: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 0 run
19.2: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs
19.3: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 4 runs
19.4: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, NO BALL AND A SIX!
19.4: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, NO RUN!
19.5: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 0 run
19.6: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, OUT! Gone for 94 off 48!
PBKS vs DC Live Score:
17.1: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, wide
17.1: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs
17.2: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 1 run
17.3: Mukesh Kumar to Sam Curran, 6 runs
17.4: Mukesh Kumar to Sam Curran, 1 run
17.5: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs
17.6: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 0 run
PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings 155/5 after 17 overs
16.1: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 4 runs on a NO BALL!
16.1: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs
16.2: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 1 leg byes
16.3: Khaleel Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, OUT! Gone for 6 off 3!
16.4: Khaleel Ahmed to Sam Curran, 1 leg byes
16.5: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs
16.6: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 1 run
PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings 135/4 after 16 overs
15.1: Anrich Nortje to Liam Livingstone, 1 run
15.2: Anrich Nortje to Jitesh Sharma, 0 run
15.3: Anrich Nortje to Jitesh Sharma, 0 run
15.4: Anrich Nortje to Jitesh Sharma, OUT! Gone for 0 off 3!
15.5: Anrich Nortje to Shahrukh Khan, 6 runs
15.6: Anrich Nortje to Shahrukh Khan, 0 run
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 128/3, 15 overs
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 117/2, 14 overs
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl
13.1 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 bye
13.2 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run
13.3 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, no run
13.4 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run
13.5 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run
13.6 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 112/2, 13 overs
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 100/2, 12 overs
Axar Patel to bowl
11.1 - FOUR! Taide nudges with a sweep and it goes for short fine
11.2 - FOUR! Kuldeep to Taide, 1 wide 0 run
11.3 - Axar Patel to Taide, 1 run
11.4 - Axar Patel to Livingstone, 1 run
11.5 - Axar Patel to Taide, 1 run
11.6 - FOUR! Livingstone ends the over with a boundary
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 85/2, 11 overs
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 75/2, 10 overs
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl
9.1 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run
9.2 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 wide 0 run
9.3 - Kuldeep to Taide, 2 runs
9.4 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run
9.5 - SIX! Livingstone pulls it big over deep midwicket
9.6 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 63/2, 9 overs
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 55/2, 8 overs
Kuldeep Yadav to bowl
7.1 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run
7.2 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run
7.3 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run
7.4 - Kuldeep to Taide, no run
7.5 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run
7.6 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, no run
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 51/2, 7 overs
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 47/1, 6 overs
Mukesh Kumar to bowl
5.1 - Mukesh Kumar to Taide, no run
5.2 - Mukesh Kumar to Taide, no run
5.3 - FOUR! Taide's shot goes fine of deep third
5.4 - SIX! This one is way over deep midwicket for six
5.5 - Mukesh Kumar to Taide, 1 run
5.6 - Mukesh Kumar to Prabhsimran, no run
PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 36/1, 5 overs