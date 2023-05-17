PBKS vs DC Highlights: Delhi Capitals spring a surprise and beat Punjab Kings by 15 runs

By Tarkesh Jha  |  May 18, 2023 1:24 AM IST (Updated)
PBKS vs DC Live Scorecard: It has been a roller-coaster ride for PBKS, with six losses and as many wins. They are placed at eighth spot with 12 points and are still in contention to make the qualifiers.However, they need to improve their net run rate (NRR), which stands at -0.268.A 31-run win against the Capitals last week boosted their NRR and morale and the Shikhar Dhawan-led side will hope for an encore and then hope that other results go their way.

Delhi Capitals win by 15 runs 

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 198/8 after 20 overs

19.1: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 0 run 

19.2: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs 

19.3: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 4 runs 

19.4: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, NO BALL AND A SIX! 

19.4: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, NO RUN! 

19.5: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, 0 run 

19.6: Ishant Sharma to Liam Livingstone, OUT! Gone for 94 off 48!

May 18, 2023 1:20 AM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: 

17.1: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, wide 

17.1: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs 

17.2: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 1 run 

17.3: Mukesh Kumar to Sam Curran, 6 runs 

17.4: Mukesh Kumar to Sam Curran, 1 run 

17.5: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs

17.6: Mukesh Kumar to Liam Livingstone, 0 run

May 17, 2023 11:04 PM

PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings 155/5 after 17 overs

16.1: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 4 runs on a NO BALL!

16.1: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs 

16.2: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 1 leg byes 

16.3: Khaleel Ahmed to Shahrukh Khan, OUT! Gone for 6 off 3!

16.4: Khaleel Ahmed to Sam Curran, 1 leg byes 

16.5: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 6 runs 

16.6: Khaleel Ahmed to Liam Livingstone, 1 run

May 17, 2023 10:58 PM

PBKS vs DC Live: Punjab Kings 135/4 after 16 overs

15.1: Anrich Nortje to Liam Livingstone, 1 run 

15.2: Anrich Nortje to Jitesh Sharma, 0 run 

15.3: Anrich Nortje to Jitesh Sharma, 0 run 

15.4: Anrich Nortje to Jitesh Sharma, OUT! Gone for 0 off 3!

15.5: Anrich Nortje to Shahrukh Khan, 6 runs 

15.6: Anrich Nortje to Shahrukh Khan, 0 run

May 17, 2023 10:51 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 128/3, 15 overs 

May 17, 2023 10:44 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 117/2, 14 overs 

Kuldeep Yadav to bowl 

13.1 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 bye 

13.2 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run 

13.3 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, no run  

13.4 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run

13.5 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run 

13.6 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run 

May 17, 2023 10:36 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 112/2, 13 overs 

May 17, 2023 10:32 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 100/2, 12 overs 

Axar Patel to bowl 

11.1 - FOUR! Taide nudges with a sweep and it goes for short fine 

11.2 - FOUR! Kuldeep to Taide, 1 wide 0 run 

11.3 - Axar Patel to Taide, 1 run  

11.4 - Axar Patel to Livingstone, 1 run 

11.5 - Axar Patel to Taide, 1 run

11.6 - FOUR! Livingstone ends the over with a boundary 

May 17, 2023 10:29 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 85/2, 11 overs 

May 17, 2023 10:23 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 75/2, 10 overs 

Kuldeep Yadav to bowl 

9.1 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run 

9.2 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 wide 0 run 

9.3 - Kuldeep to Taide, 2 runs  

9.4 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run 

9.5 - SIX! Livingstone pulls it big over deep midwicket 

9.6 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run 

May 17, 2023 10:18 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 63/2, 9 overs 

May 17, 2023 10:14 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 55/2, 8 overs 

Kuldeep Yadav to bowl 

7.1 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run 

7.2 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run 

7.3 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, 1 run 

7.4 - Kuldeep to Taide, no run 

7.5 - Kuldeep to Taide, 1 run 

7.6 - Kuldeep to Livingstone, no run 

May 17, 2023 10:10 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 51/2, 7 overs 

May 17, 2023 10:07 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 47/1, 6 overs 

Mukesh Kumar to bowl 

5.1 - Mukesh Kumar to Taide, no run

5.2 - Mukesh Kumar to Taide, no run

5.3 - FOUR! Taide's shot goes fine of deep third

5.4 - SIX! This one is way over deep midwicket for six

5.5 - Mukesh Kumar to Taide, 1 run 

5.6 - Mukesh Kumar to Prabhsimran, no run

May 17, 2023 10:06 PM

PBKS vs DC Live Score: Punjab Kings 36/1, 5 overs

May 17, 2023 10:04 PM