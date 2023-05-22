Six to 13-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League

As many as 18 girls in the 6-13 age bracket train on a farmland, that has been converted into a cricket field, every day, working towards a common goal — to represent India one day. In the last three years, four girls from this team have managed to make it to Patiala’s district level U-15 team, but they say they have miles to go.

As women take the centre stage in Indian cricket with the Women’s Premier League, young girls across the country are dreaming of taking up cricket as a career. Still, the road is very long and the perception of cricket being a gentleman’s game continues to pose a challenge for women. However, young girls from Patiala’s Dharoki Village are getting ready to take on this fight and emerge as winners.

As many as 18 girls in the 6-13 age bracket train on a farmland, that has been converted into a cricket field, every day, working towards a common goal — to represent India one day. In the last three years, four girls from this team have managed to make it to Patiala’s district level U-15 team, but they say they have miles to go.

Shaping these dreams in this small village is a Punjab police constable Gulab Singh Shergill, who has converted his fertile land into a cricket stadium for these girls. He said his dream is that all these girls should make it to team India one day and make the country and their village proud. At the moment, Shergill does not accept any financial help. From the cricket kits to the uniforms, he provides everything out of his monthly salary. His own passion for the game has played a big role in setting up this team.

These 18 girls run 4km every day and train for three to four hours after school and their parents say they never miss practice. Interestingly, the academy was started for both boys and girls in 2019. However, as the winter approached, boys started dropping out and girls continued to practise. Shergill said the dedication and consistency of these young girls made him decide on the academy being just for girls.

The team that calls itself Gulab Singh Shergill XI started off on August 5, 2019, with only three children with a cricket mat on the roof of Shergill’s house in the village. When more girls started to taking interest, Shergill took out one acre from his family’s farm land and converted it into a training ground. It all began amid the COVID-19 lockdown when Shergill decided to keep the village children occupied with sports. His own dream of becoming a professional cricketer couldn’t take shape because of lack of proper guidance and financial support.

“I wanted to become a cricketer and play for India but my father passed away when I was 6 years old. Then when I grew up, there were no coaches or even cricket fields in my village where I could learn as a child. I loved watching the matches on TV but never understood how to get into it. In 2016, I was in a village in Gujarat for some work and I saw a small stadium in that village and came to know that Munaf Patel used to play there. I thought to myself if a boy from this village can make it to team India, why not from our village in Punjab,” Shergill said.

Among the two girls selected for the district level team are two sisters coming from a low-income backgrounds. Naina and Sunaina’s mother works as a domestic help in the village to make ends meet. She said that even though she lived her life in a financial crunch, her daughters have given her hope. “We are poor people but my daughters have given me hope and happiness. Many people in the village said why are you letting the girls play, they should study. But my girls are managing both. Their teachers say they are doing well academically also. My dream is that their dreams of becoming successful players come true,” said Shashi Singh, Naina and Sunaina’s mother.

Naina and Sunaina both don the jersey numbers of their favourite cricketers — Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli and have dreams of playing for the Indian team. The girls are breaking stereotypes and taking steps towards making this dream a reality. “The people in our village said girls don’t play cricket, but we are proving them wrong,” says Sunaina.

In its maiden year, the Women’s Premier League has become a hit not just in India but across the globe. What the new league now needs is a pool of talent not just from big cities but also from the small villages of India. The first auction to purchase players for each franchise in WPL was held on February13 February, 2023 where around 1,500 players registered their names. The base for capped players was between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh. Smriti Mandhana was the most expensive player purchased in the initial auction; she signed for Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.4 crore. This has given confidence to Gulab Singh Shergill and her team of 18 young girls. They are now seeing opportunities ahead of them but the road, as their coach says, is still very long.