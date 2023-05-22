Six-year-old girls in a Punjab village dream of making it big in the Women's Premier League

As many as 18 girls in the 6-13 age bracket train on a farmland, that has been converted into a cricket field, every day, working towards a common goal — to represent India one day. In the last three years, four girls from this team have managed to make it to Patiala’s district level U-15 team, but they say they have miles to go.

As women take the centre stage in Indian cricket with the Women’s Premier League, young girls across the country are dreaming of taking up cricket as a career. Still, the road is very long and the perception of cricket being a gentleman’s game continues to pose a challenge for women. However, young girls from Patiala’s Dharoki Village are getting ready to take on this fight and emerge as winners.

As many as 18 girls in the 6-13 age bracket train on a farmland, that has been converted into a cricket field, every day, working towards a common goal — to represent India one day. In the last three years, four girls from this team have managed to make it to Patiala’s district level U-15 team, but they say they have miles to go.

Shaping these dreams in this small village is a Punjab police constable Gulab Singh Shergill, who has converted his fertile land into a cricket stadium for these girls. He said his dream is that all these girls should make it to team India one day and make the country and their village proud. At the moment, Shergill does not accept any financial help. From the cricket kits to the uniforms, he provides everything out of his monthly salary. His own passion for the game has played a big role in setting up this team.