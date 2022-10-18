    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Pat Cummins named Australia ODI captain, becomes first pacer to lead the side

    Pat Cummins named Australia ODI captain, becomes first pacer to lead the side

    Pat Cummins named Australia ODI captain, becomes first pacer to lead the side
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Cricket Australia has named Test skipper Pat Cummins as the team’s ODI captain on Tuesday.

    Test skipper Pat Cummins will also captain Australia in One-Day Internationals after being named as the replacement for Aaron Finch by Cricket Australia on Tuesday, October 18.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    Infosys and TCS might have understood the solution to moonlighting

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    From day-night Test to increased salaries — major decisions taken by Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    London Eye: Dizzying U-Turns from Liz Truss government

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    Pregnancy to prejudice, biases haunt the Indian workplace — what's the way out?

    IST8 Min(s) Read

    The 29-year-old becomes Australia's 27th one-day captain and the first fast bowler to hold the post after impressing in his first year as Test captain.
    "I have thoroughly enjoyed playing under Finchy and have learnt an enormous amount from his leadership," Cummins said in a statement.
    Cummins added, "They are significant shoes to fill although we are extremely fortunate to have a one-day squad with a huge amount of experience."
    Also Read |
    T20 World Cup: Watch out for these six young guns who will make their WC debuts in Australia
    Finch, who will lead Australia at the ongoing T20 World Cup, retired from ODI cricket last month after a poor run of form with the bat.
    Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith and Alex Carey were other candidates promoted in the media for the post. David Warner was not considered as the process to revoke his life ban from leadership positions has not yet been completed.
    "We are very fortunate to have a number of high-quality leaders and senior players across all formats," Cricket Australia's Ben Oliver said.
    "The Board and selectors agree Pat is the ideal choice to lead the ODI team through the next period including the 2023 World Cup."
    Watch: Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar meets Pakistan Captain Babar Azam on the sidelines of T20 World Cup in Australia
    Cummins said last week that he was unlikely to play every ODI because of the number of matches Australia contest in all formats and that someone like Warner could step in when he was absent.
    Warner was banned for life from leadership positions for his role in the 2018 ball-tampering controversy but Cricket Australia has set in motion a process that could see it removed.
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Aaron FinchPat Cummins
    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng