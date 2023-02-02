The games are scheduled to begin on August 28 and will go on till September 8. The opening ceremony will be followed by the commencement of 11 sports on August 29.

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games event calendar was released on Wednesday. France will host the event for the first time next year. The Paralympic Games include 22 sports and 549 events.

As per the calendar, the games are scheduled to begin on August 28 and will go on till September 8, 2024. The opening ceremony will be followed by the commencement of 11 sports on August 29.

Medals will be up for grabs on the first day as para-taekwondo, para-swimming and para-cycling (track) athletes will compete for a podium finish.

The Paralympic events cater to those athletes with physical disabilities such as amputees, cerebral palsy, paraplegia, tetraplegia, hemiplegia, sensory disabilities or intellectual disabilities and so on.

The full schedule along with the sport-by-sport programme can be accessed on the official website of the event at www.paralympic.org

Events

The Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will feature sports including blind football, boccia, goalball, para archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para table tennis, para taekwondo, para-triathlon, para canoe, para-cycling road, para-cycling track, para-equestrian (para-dressage), para-rowing, para-swimming, para judo, para powerlifting, shooting para-sport, wheelchair fencing, wheelchair rugby, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair tennis.

Locations

On September 1 and 2, para triathletes will race across the Pont Alexandre III with its stunning scenery.

The para-taekwondo competitions will begin on August 29 under the Grand Palais.

The para-equestrian competitions will take place from September 3 on the other side of the Seine, next to the dome of the Invalides. Also, the blind football tournament will be held in front of the Eiffel Tower.

On September 8, the last day of the competition, women will be in the spotlight in the majority of events. About 14 medals will be awarded on the final day in para powerlifting (four medals), wheelchair basketball (one medal), para-athletics (four sets of medals in the marathons), and para canoe (five medals).

Tickets

The tickets for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games will go on sale in the autumn of 2023. The ticket prices are expected to start from 15 euros (Rs 1,350 approx.).