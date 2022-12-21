Pakistan's star bowler Shaheen Afridi set to marry former legend's daughter

Afridi was last seen in action in the final of the T20 World Cup against England. In the final Afridi injured his leg and could not complete his quota of 4 overs. The young bowler is since been recovering from the injury.

Pakistan's pace sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi is poised to get married. The 22-year-old bowler will be marrying Pakistan legend Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha.

The wedding is set to take place on February 3, 2023, after which Shaheen will join his Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Lahore Qalanders.

Afridi was last seen in action in the final of the T20 World Cup against England. In the final Afridi injured his leg and could not complete his quota of 4 overs. The young bowler is since been recovering from the injury.

Afridi was not part of Pakistan's Test squad that face England in which Pakistan faced an embarrassing 0-3 series defeat.

The left-arm fast bowler has played 104 international matches for Pakistan and picked 219 wickets.