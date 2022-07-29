Pakistan withdraws from Chess Olympiad: What we know so far

Despite its team reaching India, Pakistan chose to withdraw from the 44th Chess Olympiad scheduled, which began in Mamallapuram (about 50 km from Chennai) on Thursday. The neighbouring country was not happy with India’s torch relay through Kashmir on July 21.

What did Pakistan's foreign ministry say?

Citing the torch relay, Pakistan’s foreign office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar told Radio Pakistan, "Pakistan was invited by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) to participate in the Chess Olympiad. A Pakistani contingent was already training for this event... India chose to politicize this prestigious international sporting event."

The country's foreign ministry also issued a statement on its boycott that read, "Pakistan condemns India's mischievous attempt to mix politics with sports. As a protest, Pakistan has decided not to participate in the 44th Chess Olympiad and will also raise the matter with the International Chess Federation at the highest level."

India's response

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has called Pakistan's withdrawal "surprising". MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "It is surprising that Pakistan has taken a decision not to participate in Chess Olympiad even after their team reached India. It is highly unfortunate that Pakistan has politicised the prestigious international event by making such statements."

Bagchi also asserted that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh “have been, are and will remain an integral part of India.”

Things to know about Chess Olympiad 2022

Besides Pakistan, China has also decided to not send a team for the event. Meanwhile, FIDE has banned Russian and Belarusian teams in response to the war in Ukraine. However, 185 countries from around the world will compete in the event. Norway's Magnus Carlsen, currently the world's best chess player, is also in Chennai for the event.

The tournament will conclude on August 9. State-run Doordarshan TV live-telecasts the games. You can also stream it on the YouTube channels of Chessbase India and FIDE.