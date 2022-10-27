Homesports news

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 after 20 overs

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 Live Updates: PAK restrict ZIM to 130/8 after 20 overs

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Follow the live score and updates from the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Thursday, October 27.

Live Updates

Brad Evans gets BOWLED after hitting Mohammad Wasim Jr for a SIX over deep mid-wicket off a slower one. Wasim Jr completes his best T20I spell (4/24) as Zimbabwe end up with 130/8 after 20 overs.

Will that be enough for Zimbabwe or will Pakistan have a cakewalk? Stay tuned for the run chase. 

WICKET! Mohammad Wasim Jr disturbs the timber after being hit for a six. Unleashes the yorker and Brad Evans is BOWLED! 

Brad Evans b Mohammad Wasim Jr 19 (15)

Pakistan's dismal fielding performance continues in the match! Ryan Burl slogs a slower one from Rauf towards deep square leg, it stays in the sky for a long time as Haider Ali settles under it but DROPS a sitter on the boundary. Rauf completes his most economical spell (1/12) in T20I match. 

Zimbabwe 120/7 after 19 overs.

 

Brad Evans and Ryan Burl need to go big if Zimbabwe are to reach a competitive score. Good over from Naseem Shah as he mixed it up well with yorkers and bouncers.

Zimbabwe 115/7 after 18 overs.

 

Another spot-on over from Rauf, just 4 off it. He has been really good today.. He has generated fiery pace and bounce and Zimbabwe batters are just not able to get him away. 

Zimbabwe 108/7 after 17 overs.

 

Just 6 runs of Shaheen's over. Zimbabwe are struggling big time here. Can they put on a competitive score?

Zimbabwe 104/7 after 16 overs.

Pakistan are on fire! Mohammad Wasim Jr has pegged Zimbabwe on the backfoot as they are collapsing in a hurry. Raza and Jongwe have gone back to the dugout on consecutive balls. 3 runs and 2 wickets off Wasim Jr's over. 

Zimbabwe 98/7 after 15 overs.

WICKET! Zimbabwe are going down like a pack of cards here at Perth! Wasim Jr is on fire. Luke Jongwe has chopped a good length ball on his stumps, BOWLED! 

Jongwe b Mohammad Wasim Jr 0(1)

WICKET! It's the big wicket of Raza. Wasim Jr bangs in short and Raza goes for the pull and tries to clear the big boundary at deep square leg. But it goes straight down the fielder's throat. 

Raza c Haris Rauf b Mohammad Wasim Jr 9 (16) 

DROPPED by Rauf in the deep! Williams slog sweeps Shadab toward deep mid-wicket, Rauf sprints to attempt the catch but makes a meal out of it. To add insult to injury, the ball goes for a FOUR! Williams then reverse sweeps for three. But Shadab has the last laugh as gets two consecutive wickets by dismissing Williams and Chakabva. And Zimbabwe are in a spot of bother here! 

Zimbabwe 95/5 after 14 overs. 

WICKET! Another one from Shadab. A blinder from skipper Babar Azam in the slips! Regis Chakabva had no clue to a flighted one from Shadab, he pushed at it and the ball flew after taking the outside edge but Babar stuck out his hand and took a blinder of a catch at slip.

Chakabva c Babar Azam b Shadab Khan 0(1)

WICKET! Shadab strikes, 'you miss, I hit' stuff from the leggie! Williams goes for another reverse sweep but misses. Shadab was right on the button as the ball disturbs the furniture, BOWLED! 

Williams b Shadab Khan 31 (28)

Finally some signs of aggression! Raza throws his hands at a wide ball from Naseem Shah, the ball goes for FOUR toward deep cover. Wiliams then pulls one for the second FOUR of the over between deep bakward squuare leg and fine leg. 

Zimbabwe 87/3 after 13 overs.

Scoring quickly has got difficult for Zimbabwe as Pakistan bowlers build more pressure. Raza and Williams are trying to build a partnership here. 5 runs off Shadab's over

Zimbabwe 76/3 after 12 overs.

Haris Rauf comes back into the attack and delivers a fiery over. The pacer generates good pace and bounce as Sikandar Raza plays and misses, and ducks on several occasions. But unlucky way to end the over as the last ball goes for FOUR leg-byes towards fine leg. 

Zimbabwe 71/3 after 11 overs.

 

Successful over for Pakistan comes to an end. Zimbabwe's in-form batter Sikandar Raza has walked into bat. 

Zimbabwe 67/3 after 10 overs.

 

CAUGHT & BOWLED! Shadab Khan strikes for Pakistan. Shumba has to depart. That was flighted on the stumps and Shumba checked his shot, the ball went straight back to the bowler and Shadab took a comfortable catch diving to his right. 

Milton Shumba c and b Shadab Khan 8 (10) 

Milton Shumba jumps into a pull shot off Shaheen. That was banged in short, and Shumba pulled it over mid-wicket for FOUR! That was followed by a DROP from Iftikhar Ahmed at short mid-wicket. Williams gets a life! Will this prove costly for Pakistan?

Zimbabwe 61/2 after 9 overs.

 

Another good over for Pakistan. Shadab Khan keeps it tight in his first over of the match, 4 off it.

Zimbabwe 53/2 after 8 overs.

Probing over from Shaheen Shah Afridi! He tested Sean Williams all through the over, just 2 off it. 

Zimbabwe 49/2 after 7 overs.

 

Sean Williams comes out all guns blazing after Madhevere's wicket! Cuts Wasim Jr over backward point for FOUR on the first ball he faces. 

Zimbabwe 47/2 after 6 overs.

WICKET! Zimbabwe lose both their openers in quick succession. Pakistan get Madhevere on DRS. He was struck on the kneeroll and it looked like going over the stumps but the Men in Green have got their DRS call right as Madhevere has been adjudged lbw. 

Madhevere lbw b Mohammad Wasim Jr 17 (13)

WCKET! Haris Rauf strikes! A good probing over results in a wicket on the last ball. Rauf bowls a well-directed bouncer, Ervine goes for the pull but only manages to top-edge it and Mohammad Wasim Jr takes a good catch running backward from short fine leg.

Ervine c Mohammad Wasim Jr b Haris Rauf 19(19)

Zimbabwe 42/1 after 5 overs.

As compared to the previous overs, a quiet over for Pakistan from Naseem Shah. He hit the hard lengths. But Zimbabwe are off to a flier!

Zimbabwe 38/0 after 3 overs.

 

Wesley Madhevere continues his brilliant strokeplay. Smashes Mohammad Wasim Jr for another FOUR over backward point. Though a better over for Pakistan. 

Zimbabwe 31/0 after 3 overs.

 

Craig Ervine joins the party in the second over! Smashes Naseem Shah for two consecutive boundaries. First an on the up drive through covers for FOUR, then flicks him through mid-wicket for another FOUR. 

Zimbabwe 23/0 after 2 overs.

 

Wesley Madhevere starts brilliantly against Shaheen Shah Afridi. The Zimbabwe opener punches Afridi down the ground for the first FOUR of the innings. He then follows it up with a gorgeous extra cover drive. 

Zimbabwe 14/0 after 1 over.

Shaheen Shah Afridi starts proceedings with the ball.

The Men in Green are out in the middle. Wesley Madhevere and skipper Craig Ervine walk out to bat.

A huge roar follows Pakistan's national anthem. 

Minutes away from the start of this contest... Stay tuned!