Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Pakistan and Zimbabwe at the Perth Stadium, Perth on Thursday, October 27.
Pakistan's dismal fielding performance continues in the match! Ryan Burl slogs a slower one from Rauf towards deep square leg, it stays in the sky for a long time as Haider Ali settles under it but DROPS a sitter on the boundary. Rauf completes his most economical spell (1/12) in T20I match.
Zimbabwe 120/7 after 19 overs.
DROPPED by Rauf in the deep! Williams slog sweeps Shadab toward deep mid-wicket, Rauf sprints to attempt the catch but makes a meal out of it. To add insult to injury, the ball goes for a FOUR! Williams then reverse sweeps for three. But Shadab has the last laugh as gets two consecutive wickets by dismissing Williams and Chakabva. And Zimbabwe are in a spot of bother here!
Zimbabwe 95/5 after 14 overs.
WICKET! Another one from Shadab. A blinder from skipper Babar Azam in the slips! Regis Chakabva had no clue to a flighted one from Shadab, he pushed at it and the ball flew after taking the outside edge but Babar stuck out his hand and took a blinder of a catch at slip.
Chakabva c Babar Azam b Shadab Khan 0(1)
WCKET! Haris Rauf strikes! A good probing over results in a wicket on the last ball. Rauf bowls a well-directed bouncer, Ervine goes for the pull but only manages to top-edge it and Mohammad Wasim Jr takes a good catch running backward from short fine leg.
Ervine c Mohammad Wasim Jr b Haris Rauf 19(19)
Zimbabwe 42/1 after 5 overs.