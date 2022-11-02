Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup Super 12 match preview: Betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Pakistan endured a tough start in World Cup Down Under after back-to-back last-ball losses against India and Zimbabwe. But the Babar Azam led-side bounced back from the crushing defeats with a commanding win over the Netherlands.

Pakistan will be aiming to keep their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign alive when they take on South Africa in a Group 2 Super 12 match at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Pakistan endured a tough start in World Cup Down Under after back-to-back last-ball losses against India and Zimbabwe. But the Babar Azam led-side bounced back from the crushing defeats with a commanding win over the Netherlands. Just one win from three matches has meant that the semifinalists from the last year's T20 World Cup are staring at an early exit this time around unless things turn around dramatically for them.

In contrast, South Africa are flying high in this tournament. A washed-out match against Zimbabwe and wins over Bangladesh and India has meant that the Protest remains the only unbeaten team of this edition of the T20 World Cup. A win over Pakistan will ensure a semi-final berth for the team.

Pressure is mounting on Pakistan captain Babar Azam to deliver with the bat. The one-time number-one ranked batsman in the ICC T20I rankings has struggled in Australia managing only 8 runs from three innings. Also compounding Pakistan's troubles is the lack of form of front-line fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi. Since his return from injury in this World Cup, the left-arm pacer has picked just one wicket from 12 overs that he has sent down. Against South Africa, Babar and Afridi will have to bring their A-game to the fore to rescue the side. On the brighter side, the likes of Shan Masood Iftikhar Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan have been among the runs. In the bowling department, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Waseem Jr., and Shadab Khan have provided the much-needed spark with wickets.

In the opposite camp, South African skipper Temba Bavuma would be wishing that his bowlers come up with a quality show ye again. Bowling looks South Africa's biggest strength at the moment, with the team managing to restrict Bangladesh and India to totals of 101 and 133 respectively. In those two matches, two different fast bowlers came up with four-wicket hauls. While Anrich Nortje picked 4 wickets against Bangladesh, Lungi Ngidi ripped apart India's batting lineup with 4 scalps. This has meant that Kagiso Rabada and Wayne Parnell haven't come under pressure. Batting too looks in good shape with Quinton de Kock, David Miller, and Aiden Markram scoring half-centuries. To top those efforts Rilee Rossouw smashed the tournament's first hundred. The only weakness for South Africa is the form of Bavuma with the bat. Bavuma was slow off the blocks against India and was dismissed on 10 after facing 15 deliveries.

Form Guide(last five matches)

Pakistan: W-L-L-W-W

South Africa: W-W-NR-W-L

Pakistan vs South Africa (Head to head)

Matches played: 22

South Africa wins: 10

Pakistan wins: 11

No Result: 1

Pitch:

The pitches at the Sydney Cricket Ground for this World Cup have been batting-friendly. All four matches played at the venue have been won by the team batting first. The average first innings score at the stadium in this World Cup is 187.75. Another batting-friendly wicket for this fixture.

Weather conditions

According to Accuweather, the evening and night will become cloudy; a shower in spots in the evening followed by rain and drizzle late. The temperature will be around 20°C.

Possible XIs

South Africa possible XI

Quinton de Kock (WK), Temba Bavuma (C), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje

Pakistan possible XI

Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Shan Masood, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Top fantasy picks suggestions

Batsmen: Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, David Miller

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Wayne Parnell

Bowlers: Haris Rauf, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Betting odds (bet365)

Pakistan: 2.30

South Africa: 1.61

Where to watch

The match starts at 1.30 PM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live action via Disney+Hotstar.

