Homesports news

T20 World Cup PAK vs SA LIVE: Pakistan lose second wicket in Powerplay as Nortje ends Haris' fiery cameo

T20 World Cup PAK vs SA LIVE: Pakistan lose second wicket in Powerplay as Nortje ends Haris' fiery cameo

1 Min(s) Read
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

Summary

Live Score, Pakistan vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score Online Today: Catch Live Match score updates, and commentary from Pakistan vs South Africa T20 World Cup match happening at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney on CNBCTV18.com.

Live Updates

After 4 overs,Pakistan 31/1 ( Babar Azam (C) 5 , Mohammad Haris 22)

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score: Pak 31/1 after 4 overs. 

Lungi Ngidi to bowl. Haris has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Lungi Ngidi to Haris, slow fuller delivery on off stump. Hairs clips the ball to mid-wicket for a single. 
 
Ball 2.  Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Babar slaps the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 3. Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, slow good length delivery wide of off stump. A swing and a miss from Babar. 
 
Ball 4. Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, good length delivery wide of off stump. Babar edges the ball down to third-man for two runs. 
 
Ball 5. Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, BETANE! Good length delivery at off stump. Babar looks to defend the ball but the ball swings and jumps to beat the putside edge of the bat. 
 
Ball 6. Lungi Ngidi to Babar Azam, full delivery on off stump. Babar thumps the ball to mid-off for one. 

After 3 overs,Pakistan 27/1 ( Babar Azam (C) 2 , Mohammad Haris 21)

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score: Pak 27/1 after 3 overs. 

Parnell to bowl. Babar has the strike. 
 
Ball 1. Parnell to Babar, good length delivery on off stump. Babar drives the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 2.  Parnell to Babar, good length delivery on off stump. A swing and a miss from Babar. 
 
Ball 3.  Parnell to Babar, good length delivery close to off stump. Babar taps the ball to backward point. 
 
Ball 4.  Parnell to Babar, good length delivery wide of off stump. Babar opens the face of the bat and drives the ball down to third-man for a single. 
 
Ball 5.  Parnell to Haris, FOUR! Back of the length delivery wide of off stump. Haris hops and cuts the ball over the slip cordon for a boundary. 
 
Ball 6. Parnell to Haris, back of the length delivery on off stump. Haris pulls the bal to deep square-leg for one. 

After 2 overs,Pakistan 21/1 ( Babar Azam (C) 1 , Mohammad Haris 16)

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score: Pak 21/1 after 2 overs. 

Kagiso Rabada to bowl. Babar Azam is on strike. 

Ball 1. Kagiso Rabada to Babar Azam, good length delivery on middle stump. Babar tucks the ball to the leg side. 

Ball 2. Kagiso Rabada to Babar Azam, good length delivery on off stump. Babar taps the ball in the covers. 
 
Ball 3. Kagiso Rabada to Babar Azam, good length delivery into the pads. Babar flicks the ball away to fine-leg for a single. 
 
Ball 4. Kagiso Rabada to Haris, SIX! Overpitched delivery on off stump. Haris walks across and whacks the ball over deep mid-wicket for a maximum. 
 
Ball 5. Kagiso Rabada to Haris, SIX MORE! Short delivery on leg stump. Haris shuffles to the off side and pulls the ball to help it over fine-leg for another maximum. 
 
Ball 6.  Kagiso Rabada to Haris,  FOUR MORE! Back of the length delivery on off stump. Haris nails the pull shot and the ball races down to backward square-leg for another boundary. 

After 1 overs,Pakistan 4/1 ( Babar Azam (C) 0 , Mohammad Haris 0)

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE score: Pak 4/1 after 1 over. 

Wayne Parnell to bowl the first over for South Africa. Mohammad Rizwan will take the strike. 

Ball 1. Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, good length delivery at off stump. Rizwan cuts the ball to backward point 

Ball 2. Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan,FOUR! Short delivery wide of off stump. Rizwan unleashes a powerful cut through covers for the first boundary of the day. 

Ball 3. Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, back of the length delivery on off stump. Rizwan cuts the ball to point. 

Ball 4. Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Rizwan, OUT! BOWLED! Back of the length delivery close to off stump. Rizwan looks to run the ball down to third-man. The ball takes an inside edge and goes back to hit the stumps. 

Rizwan b Parnell 4(4) [4s-1]

Mohammad Haris, right handed bat, comes to the crease

Ball 5.  Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Haris, fast full length delivery on off stump. Harsi drives the ball in the covers. 

Ball 6. Wayne Parnell to Mohammad Haris, fast back of the length delivery on off stump. Haris is early into the pull shot and the ball hits him on the helmet. 

Pakistan's opening pair of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan walks to the middle. South African players have taken their respective positions on the field. 

The national anthems have been sung at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The players are looking charged up. Time to get the ball rolling.

Right then, the teams and the match officials have lined up on the field at the SCG. First we will have the national anthems. 

Teams

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, 
Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rilee Rossouw, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, 
Tristan Stubbs, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain - We will bat. Put runs on the board and then place them under pressure in the chase. We will try and give our best and then move forward. One change for us - Fakhar misses out, Haris is in

Temba Bavuma, South Africa captain - We would have batted first as well, looks a bit dry, but there is somegreen. Batting first is an advantage, but we need to keep them down to a low score and then chase well. We have a great bunch of guys and have derived a lot of support and confidence freom them. Two changes for us - one is a forced one with Miller missing out with an injury, Klaasen replaces him. Shamsi is in, he replaces Keshav Maharaj

Toss: 

Pakistan captain Babar Azam wins the toss and opts to bat first. 

South Africa taking nothing for granted at T20 World Cup

Batsman Aiden Markram said South Africa are taking nothing for granted despite beating India on Sunday to put themselves in the driving seat for qualification for the Twenty20 World Cup semi-finals.

The victory by five wickets on a tricky track at Perth Stadium put the South Africans top of Group 2 with five points, one clear of India and Bangladesh with two Super 12 matches left to play.

Only the top two go through but with Zimbabwe (three points), Pakistan (two) and the Netherlands (0) all still technically in the hunt, Markram said South Africa were focusing only on improvement.

"If we are top of the log, I suppose it's a good thing but we're certainly not thinking with a foot in the door at the moment," the righthander told reporters at Perth Stadium.

"We've still got a massive game against Pakistan and we've got Netherlands as well. And we've seen the teams that have joined the Super 12 stage can beat any team on their day.

"So there's still a lot of cricket to be played for us. And it's pretty much about trying to get better game-by-game. We give ourselves the best chance to qualify if we do."

South Africa, who are targeting a first limited overs World Cup triumph, arrived in Australia looking to their pace attack to give them an edge.

The fast bowlers delivered in Perth with Lungi Ngidi taking 4-29 and Wayne Parnell 3-15 to help restrict Kohli and co to 133-9.

The batters have also held up their end with all of the top five in the order barring skipper Temba Bavuma managing a significant innings over the first three games.

Markram said the team were all behind Bavuma as the opener tried to snap a poor run of form which has seen him scratch out 14 runs in three innings.

"I think every player goes through these sort of form slumps," said the 28-year-old, who scored a half-century against India.

"I've been through it more than once, unfortunately. It's always just one knock away, and that's sort of the message that Temba has been given for the time being."

South Africa meet Pakistan in Sydney on Thursday and round out the Super 12 against the Dutch in Adelaide on Sunday.