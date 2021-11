How these teams have fared so far in the Super 12 stage:

Well Pakistan began their tournament in dominant fashion as they broke their World Cup hoodoo against India, picking up their first win over their neighbours in a World Cup encounter. It wasn't just a regulation win too as they won without losing a single wicket, chasing down 151 with an unbroken opening stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. They then recorded a 5 wicket victory against New Zealand to consolidate top spot. Afghanistan were similarly brushed aside in their 3rd match and their most recent outing was a 45-run victory against Namibia.

Scotland got off to a disappointing start with a thumping 130-run defeat to Afghanistan. They then lost by 4 wickets to Namibia before running New Zealand close by losing by 16 runs. They most recent outing was against India who bowled them out for just 85 before knocking off the total in just 6.3 overs.