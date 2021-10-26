Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: PAK opts to field after winning the toss

Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field

Kane Williamson: It's nice to get started. Obviously a nice crowd out there, even if they are against us a bit. Unfortunately, Lockie Ferguson is ruled out of the tournament. Adam Milne joins the squad. We're having Tim, Trent, Ish, Santner and Neesham as our bowlers.

Babar Azam: We're gonna bowl first. Hopefully we can take early wickets and restrict them to a low score. Dew is also a factor. Winning always gives confidence, especially when it comes in the first game of the tournament. Boys are keen to maintain the performance today as well. There is always room for improvement. Same team for us.

New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi