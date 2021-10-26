Pakistan vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: PAK opts to field after winning the toss

0

By Dustin Yarde | IST (Updated)
Follow all the live updates from the ICC T20 World Cup Super 12 stage clash between Pakistan and New Zealand taking place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE on October 26.

  • Pakistan have won the toss and have opted to field

    Kane Williamson: It's nice to get started. Obviously a nice crowd out there, even if they are against us a bit. Unfortunately, Lockie Ferguson is ruled out of the tournament. Adam Milne joins the squad. We're having Tim, Trent, Ish, Santner and Neesham as our bowlers.

    Babar Azam: We're gonna bowl first. Hopefully we can take early wickets and restrict them to a low score. Dew is also a factor. Winning always gives confidence, especially when it comes in the first game of the tournament. Boys are keen to maintain the performance today as well. There is always room for improvement. Same team for us.

    New Zealand (Playing XI): Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Trent Boult

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

  • Head to head, the men in green have a clear advantage over the black caps with a 14-10 win loss record. The fact that they beat New Zealand in six of their last seven outings in the UAE will add to their confidence in addition to the fact that Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson is unlikely to be part of the playing XI.

  • When it comes to the pitch, one can hope to see an improved condition in Sharjah compared to that of IPL. The previous Sri Lanka-Bangladesh and Afghanistan-Scotland fixtures have shown that there are runs for the taking on these pitches,with no real slowing down in the latter hail of the game. Teams will likely prefer chasing given the advantage that the dew will provide when chasing.

  • What should have been a normal contest will have its share of drams as the contest is the first time that Pakistan and New Zealand will take on each other after the latter’s decision to pull out from their Pakistan tour. While the men in green will look to answer this pull out with a win, the New Zealanders will look to have a solid start to their campaign.

  • PAK vs NZ Probable XIs: 

    Pakistan: Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

    New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(wk), Kane Williamson(c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Daryl Mitchell/Todd Astle, Lockie Ferguson, Ish Sodhi and Trent Boult.

  • New Zealand on the other hand come into this fixture on the back of consecutive defeats against Australia and England in their World Cup warm-up fixtures and this is going to be a Herculean task for them against an in-form Pakistani side who seem to have all boxes ticked in their stellar squad. 

    But the Kiwis are known for their grit and ability to punch well above their weight and led by the ice-cool Willliamson they just might pull off a surprise here. 

  • It was a spectacular start to the tournament for Pakistan as they ended their World Cup hoodoo against India, registering their maiden victory in a World Cup clash against their neighbours. And they did it in style too. The Pakistani bowling attack led by the 21-year-old Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled out the Indians for just 151/7. 

    Then their skipper Babar Azam along with Mohammad Rizwan knocked off that total in dominant fashion to register a 10-wicket win with 13 balls left. 

Hello and welcome to the second exciting clash lined up for today from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 stage. Pakistan and New Zealand lock horns at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, UAE.
Pakistan got off to a winning start with a stunning victory against India, whereas the Kiwis are making their opening bow in the tournament and will be keen to hit the ground running.
