Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Pakistan loses two quick wickets; Azam, Rizwan in the middle

By Tarkesh Jha   Aug 30, 2023 3:40 PM IST (Updated)
Summary

Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score Updates: Pakistan, who recently rose to No. 1 in ODI rankings after a clean sweep of the ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka, should win comfortably against Nepal, who are playing their first Asia Cup. Pakistan will play just two games at home and the remaining in Sri Lanka, including the big ones against India.

PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 21/0 after 5 overs

4.1: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

4.2: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run 

4.3: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 wide, four   

4.4: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run    

4.5: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

4.6: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

Aug 30, 2023 3:37 PM

PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 16/0 after 4 overs

3.1: Karan KC to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

3.2: Karan KC to Imam-ul-Haq, no run

3.3: Karan KC to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run

3.4: FOUR! Zaman hits boundary 

3.5: Karan KC to Zaman, no run

3.6: Karan KC to Zaman, no run 

Aug 30, 2023 3:25 PM

PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 11/0 after 3 overs

2.1: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run

2.2: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run

2.3: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run  

2.4: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run  

2.5: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run 

2.6: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run

Aug 30, 2023 3:21 PM

PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 9/0 after 1 over

1.1: KC to Zaman, outside edge towards point, 0 

1.2: KC to Zaman, defends off the frontfoot, 0 

1.3: KC to Zaman, played past square leg for a single, 1 

1.4: KC to Imam, defended towards point, 0 

1.5: KC to Imam, wide down the leg side, 1 

1.5: KC to Imam, defended off the frontfoot, 0 

1.6: KC to Imam, guided towards mid on for a dot, 0 

Aug 30, 2023 3:12 PM

PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 9/0 after 1 over

0.1: Kami to Zaman, nudged down the leg side for a boundary, 4 

0.2: Kami to Zaman, on the stumps and only a dot, 0 

0.3: Kami to Zaman, flicked past square leg for a boundary, 4 

0.4: Kami to Zaman, tight line and keeps it down to a dot, 0 

0.5: Kami to Zaman, single by guiding it towards fine leg, 1 

0.6: Kami to Imam, on the shorter side and only a dot, 0

Aug 30, 2023 3:06 PM

Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq to open the batting for Pakistan. Sompal Kami with the new ball for Nepal. 

Aug 30, 2023 3:02 PM

Which teams are participating in the 2023 Asia Cup?
Six teams fight out to lift the prestigious Asia Cup trophy. The participating teams in this year's Asia Cup are: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.
The six teams have been split into two groups of three teams each. The two groups are:
Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan

Aug 30, 2023 2:59 PM
Why is the 2023 Asia Cup being held is Sri Lanka and Pakistan?
Pakistan are the hosts of this year's Asia Cup. However, Indian cricket team, refused to travel to Pakistan citing security concerns in the country. Hence Sri Lanka was chosen as the country that would co-host the matches with Pakistan. So India's Asia Cup matches will be held in Sri Lanka.
Aug 30, 2023 2:57 PM

Meanwhile, here is a list of all the squads for Asia Cup 2023. 

Aug 30, 2023 2:51 PM

Babar calls it right at the toss in the very first game of the Asia Cup. 

Aug 30, 2023 2:49 PM

Saud Shakeel: Pakistan have made a late change in their squad for the Asia Cup with the inclusion of left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel. Shakeel is relatively new to ODIs as he has played only six matches so far. But Shakeel's exploits in Test cricket where he averages 87.50, has made the team to think about utilizing his batting prowess in ODIs too.  

Aug 30, 2023 2:46 PM

Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Aug 30, 2023 2:41 PM

Shaheen Shah Afridi: If Pakistan's batting relies on Babar Azam then the main-man of the team's bowling attack is speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi's left-arm fast bowling tends to create problems for batsmen. Afridi is in wicket-taking form as he picked two wickets in each of the three matches against Afghanistan. Afridi's duel with the Indian batters during the Asia Cup will surely be one to watch out for.

Aug 30, 2023 2:38 PM

Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Aug 30, 2023 2:35 PM

UPDATE: Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bat first

Aug 30, 2023 2:32 PM
