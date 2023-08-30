Pakistan vs Nepal Live Score: Pakistan loses two quick wickets; Azam, Rizwan in the middle

PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 21/0 after 5 overs
4.1: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
4.2: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
4.3: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 wide, four
4.4: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
4.5: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
4.6: Sompal Kami to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 16/0 after 4 overs
3.1: Karan KC to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
3.2: Karan KC to Imam-ul-Haq, no run
3.3: Karan KC to Imam-ul-Haq, 1 run
3.4: FOUR! Zaman hits boundary
3.5: Karan KC to Zaman, no run
3.6: Karan KC to Zaman, no run
PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 11/0 after 3 overs
2.1: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run
2.2: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run
2.3: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run
2.4: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run
2.5: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run
2.6: Sompal Kami to Zaman, no run
PAK v NEP Live Score: Pakistan 9/0 after 1 over
1.1: KC to Zaman, outside edge towards point, 0
1.2: KC to Zaman, defends off the frontfoot, 0
1.3: KC to Zaman, played past square leg for a single, 1
1.4: KC to Imam, defended towards point, 0
1.5: KC to Imam, wide down the leg side, 1
1.5: KC to Imam, defended off the frontfoot, 0
1.6: KC to Imam, guided towards mid on for a dot, 0
0.1: Kami to Zaman, nudged down the leg side for a boundary, 4
0.2: Kami to Zaman, on the stumps and only a dot, 0
0.3: Kami to Zaman, flicked past square leg for a boundary, 4
0.4: Kami to Zaman, tight line and keeps it down to a dot, 0
0.5: Kami to Zaman, single by guiding it towards fine leg, 1
0.6: Kami to Imam, on the shorter side and only a dot, 0
Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq to open the batting for Pakistan. Sompal Kami with the new ball for Nepal.
Which teams are participating in the 2023 Asia Cup?
Six teams fight out to lift the prestigious Asia Cup trophy. The participating teams in this year's Asia Cup are: Sri Lanka, Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal.
The six teams have been split into two groups of three teams each. The two groups are:
Group A: India, Pakistan and Nepal
Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan
Meanwhile, here is a list of all the squads for Asia Cup 2023.
Babar calls it right at the toss in the very first game of the Asia Cup.
Saud Shakeel: Pakistan have made a late change in their squad for the Asia Cup with the inclusion of left-handed batsman Saud Shakeel. Shakeel is relatively new to ODIs as he has played only six matches so far. But Shakeel's exploits in Test cricket where he averages 87.50, has made the team to think about utilizing his batting prowess in ODIs too.
Nepal Playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel (c), Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi
Shaheen Shah Afridi: If Pakistan's batting relies on Babar Azam then the main-man of the team's bowling attack is speedster Shaheen Shah Afridi. Afridi's left-arm fast bowling tends to create problems for batsmen. Afridi is in wicket-taking form as he picked two wickets in each of the three matches against Afghanistan. Afridi's duel with the Indian batters during the Asia Cup will surely be one to watch out for.
Pakistan Playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf
UPDATE: Pakistan has won the toss and opted to bat first