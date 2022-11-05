Pakistan vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup Super 12 match preview: Betting odds, fantasy picks and where to watch live

By Prakhar Sachdeo

Pakistan and Bangladesh will conclude their Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 with a faceoff at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. With a semi-final spot at stake, expect the two Asian rivals to dish out a fiercely competitive match for the cricket fans. While Pakistan head into the match after crushing South Africa, Bangladesh will look to bounce back after a defeat against India.

Pakistan are third in Group 2 after playing 4 matches and fetching 4 points from those games. But Pakistan's biggest ally in the Group 2 points table in the net run rate. The team has a handsome net run rate of +1.117 which is far superior to group topper India's net run rate of +0.730 and only marginally poorer than second-placed South Africa's net run rate of +1.441.

Behind Pakistan at the fourth spot in Group 2 are Bangladesh. The team also has clinched 4 points from 4 games but suffers from a poor net run rate of -1.276.

Qualification scenario for Pakistan

If Pakistan hopes to play in the semi-final for a straight edition of the T20 World Cup, then firstly they need to win against Bangladesh.

But the win against Bangladesh won't suffice. Pakistan would hope that by the time they take the field at the Adelaide Oval, the Netherlands would have beaten South Africa in the day's first match at the stadium. If the Dutch upstage the Proteas, and Pakistan beat Bangladesh, then Pakistan will claim the second spot in Group 2 and go through to the semis.

But if the Netherlands don't manage to beat South Africa, Pakistan will then root for Zimbabwe to defeat India at the Melbourne Cricket Ground later in the day. If Zimbabwe defeats India and Pakistan emerge victorious against Bangladesh, then Pakistan will finish either first or second, depending on how well they have beaten Bangladesh to improve their net run rate. This scenario too will unlock the semi-final door for the Babar Azam-led side.

Qualification scenario for Bangladesh

Bangladesh's chances of being in the semis were almost over with a defeat against India. But still, a far-fetched possibility remains for Shakib-Al-Hasan and his team.

Most importantly, Bangladesh need to register a comprehensive win over Pakistan so that their net run rate improves and becomes better than India's net run rate of +0.730. Then Bangladesh would hope that the Netherlands would have beaten South Africa. Later in the day if Zimbabwe stun India, and Bangladesh's net run rate is better than +0.730 then Bangladesh will top the group and qualify for the knockout stage.

But permutations and combinations are too complex for Bangladesh to harbor hopes for a semifinal berth.

Despite having almost an impossible chance to qualify for the semis, Shakib would draw positives from the defeat against India. Against India, fast bowler Taskin Ahmed bowled 4 overs and conceded only 15 runs. Taskin was backed by Hasan Mahmud who claimed 3 wickets. In the run chase, Litton Das struck a superb counterattacking fifty that pushed India on the back foot. Opener Najmul Hossain Shanto is also in good nick as he struck a valuable 70 against Zimbabwe. Shakib would expect that the batsmen don't commit the hara-kiri as they did against India, which led to a batting collapse.

In the opposite camp, Pakistan will be full of confidence after they crushed South Africa in their previous match. The match highlighted how dangerous Pakistan can be as a team on a given day. First, the fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed and Shadab Khan lifted the team from a hopeless 85/5 to a formidable total of 185. At the top of the order, Mohammad Harris played a cameo and infused the top order with spark. Then Shaheen Shah Afridi and his ilk ripped apart the South African batting order. The only cause of concern is the wretched form of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Form Guide (last five matches)

Pakistan: W-W-L-L-W

Bangladesh: L-W-L-W-L

Pakistan vs Zimbabwe Head-to-head in T20Is

Matches played: 18

Pakistan wins: 15

Bangladesh wins: 2

No Result: 1

Pitch

The average first innings total of the four T20 World Cup 2022 matches played at the Adelaide Oval is 163.5. The fast bouncy track of Adelaide Oval makes call come onto the bat which makes playing shot easy for the batsmen. Another batting-friendly wicket is expected for this match.

Weather

The weather will be cricket friendly in the afternoon. According to Accuweather the afternoon in Adelaide will be sunny and pleasant with temperatures around 25°C.

Probable playing XIs

Pakistan possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh possible XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Top fantasy pick suggestions

Batsmen: Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Litton Das,

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Shadab Khan, Shakib Al Hasan

Bowlers: Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

Betting odds (bet365)

Pakistan: 1.65

Bangladesh: 4.00

Where to watch live

The match starts at 9.30 AM IST. In India, the match will be broadcast on the Star Sports Network. Online viewers can follow the live-action via Disney+Hotstar.