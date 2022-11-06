Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE Score: BAN win Toss, opt to bat as both teams battle for semifinal spot

Summary
Follow the live score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Pakistan and Bangladesh being played at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday, November 6.
PAK vs BAN Playing XIs: Three changes for Bangladesh while Pakistan named an unchanged side after victory in their last game.
Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Soumya Sarkar, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Nasum Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman.
UPDATE - It's a MASSIVE UPSET in Adelaide!
The Netherlands have beaten South Africa by 13 runs and that means the Proteas will forfeit their semifinal spot. That makes this game between Pakistan and Bangladesh a straight face-off for a SEMI-FINAL berth!
South Africa's defeat also confirms India's spot in the semis!
PAK vs BAN Probable Playing XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. Remember the Toss is scheduled for 9 AM IST.
Pakistan Possible XI: Mohammad Rizwan (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.
Bangladesh Possible XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (WK), Mosaddek Hossain, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman and Hasan Mahmud.
However, South Africa are currently struggling against Netherlands and look likely to face a major upset. A defeat for the Proteas will open the door for one of these two teams to seal a semifinal spot and will be really good news for both captains.
You can be sure these two teams have a keen eye on proceedings and are cheering for the Dutch.
Pakistan are third in Group 2 after playing 4 matches and fetching 4 points from those games. But Pakistan's biggest ally in the Group 2 points table in the net run rate. The team has a handsome net run rate of +1.117 which is far superior to group topper India's net run rate of +0.730 and only marginally poorer than second-placed South Africa's net run rate of +1.441.
Behind Pakistan at the fourth spot in Group 2 are Bangladesh. The team also has clinched 4 points from 4 games but suffers from a poor net run rate of -1.276.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the final day of matches in Group 2. We've got Pakistan and Bangladesh locking horns at the Adelaide Oval as both teams fight to keep their semi-final dream alive.
With South Africa currently struggling against the Netherlands there just might be a spot on offer even before India take the field later today.