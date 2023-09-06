CNBC TV18
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh to bat first after winning toss

Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan has looked formidable in the group stages. They convincingly defeated Nepal in the opening game and had kept India down to 266 in their second encounter. However, that game was later washed out due to rains.

By Tarkesh Jha  Sept 6, 2023 2:33:38 PM IST (Updated)

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live, Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh to bat first after winning toss
Pakistan kicks off their Super 4 campaign with a clash against Bangladesh at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore, starting from 3 PM IST on September 6, 2023.

First Published: Sept 6, 2023 2:27 PM IST
Asia Cup 2023

