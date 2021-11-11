Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup semifinal: Head to head, leading run scorers, highest wicket takers and other records

Pakistan will continue to keep their winning run alive when they face Australia in the second semifinal of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan is the only unbeaten side of the four remaining teams in the World Cup. Pakistan started their World Cup in grand style as they brushed aside arch-rivals India in their tournament opener. The Babar Azam led side then beat New Zealand, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland to make their way to the semifinals. Pakistan skipper has once again proved his mettle in T20 cricket and is the tournament's top-run scorer with 264 runs against his name. Pace sensation Haris Rauf has led the bowling attack and picked 8 wickets, the most by a Pakistan bowler in the tournament.

Australia put their recent struggles behind as they kept improving game after game to reach the semi-finals. Australia began their T20 World Cup campaign well as they beat South Africa. Aussies then trounced Sri Lanka before they were embarrassed by old rivals England. But Aaron Finch and his troupe bounced back as they won matches against Bangladesh and West Indies to qualify for the semifinals. Opener David Warner has rediscovered his mojo and the top-run scoring Aussie in the tournament with 187 runs. Leg Spinner Adam Zampa has the best performing Aussie bowler as he has picked 11 wickets, including the only 5-for of the tournament.

Pakistan are on the mission to repeat the heroics of the 2009 T20 World Cup and win their second World Cup while Australia are in search of their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Pakistan vs Australia head to head in T20Is:

Matches played: 23

Pakistan wins: 13

Australia wins: 9

No Result: 1

Pakistan vs Australia head to head in T20 World Cups:

Matches played: 6

Pakistan wins: 3

Australia wins: 3

The highest score recorded in a T20I match between Pakistan and Australia

The highest team total made in a T20I game between Pakistan and Australia is 197/7, scored by Australia. The match was the second semi-final of the 2010 ICC World Twenty20 played at Gross Islet on May 14 2010.

Batting first Pakistan scored a healthy 191/6 in 20 overs thanks to the fifties from the Akmal brothers. Kamran Akmal made 50 from 34 balls and Umra Akmal scored an unbeaten 56 in 35 deliveries.

Australia struggled in the chase as they were reduced to 136/5 at the end of 16 overs. But thanks to Michale Hussey's magical innings of 60* from 24 balls Australia eclipsed the total in 19.5 overs with 3 wickets remaining. The match is remembered for Hussey blasting 22 runs from four deliveries of Saed Ajmal in the penultimate over of the chase.

Lowest score recorded in a T20I match between Pakistan and Australia

Pakistan has the embarrassing record of the lowest total scored in a T20I match between Pakistan and Australia.

It was the third and the final T20I game of the three-match T20I series between the two sides played in the UAE in 2012.

Batting first Australia were propelled to 168/7 due to David Warner's 59 from 34 deliveries and Shane Watson's 47 from 32 balls. Pakistan never got a hold of the chase as the pace duo of Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins ran riot. Both Starc and Cummins picked 3 wickets each. Brad Hogg, Glenn Maxwell and Watson picked a wicket each as Pakistan were bowled out for just 74 in 19.1 overs.

Pakistan's 74 remains the lowest total scored by a side in all the T20I matches played between the two teams over the years.

Most runs scored by an individual in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches

Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (Image: Reuters) Pakistan's Kamran Akmal (Image: Reuters)

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal holds the record of the most runs scored by an individual in Pakistan vs Australia T20I duals. In 11 innings, Akmal has scored 366 runs averaging 45.75. Akmal scored those runs at a strike rate of 138.11 scoring 3 fifties. Akmal hit 38 fours and 11 sixes in the process and a high score of 64.

Highest score by an individual in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches

Pakistan' Umar Akmal (Image: Reuters) Pakistan' Umar Akmal (Image: Reuters)

Kamran Akmal's brother Umar Akmal has the highest score by an individual in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches. In a group game of the 2014 T20 World Cup in Dhaka, Umar smashed nine fours and four sixes to score 94 from 54 deliveries. Umar's 94 is the highest individual total in the 23 T20I matches played between the two teams.

Most sixes by an individual in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches

Australia's Aaron Finch (Image: Reuters) Australia's Aaron Finch (Image: Reuters)

Australia captain Aaron Finch has hit 16 sixes from 12 innings, which is the most sixes hit by a batter in Australia-Pakistan T20I encounters.

Most wickets by an individual in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches

Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (Image: Reuters) Pakistan's Saeed Ajmal (Image: Reuters)

Former Pakistan off-spinner Saeed Ajmal picked 19 wickets from 11 T20I matches against Australia, which is the most wickets picked by a bowler in the Pakistan-Australia T20I clashes. Ajmal has picked 19 wickets at an average of 14.26 and an economy of 6.40. Ajmal's best bowling performance against Australia is 3/17.

Best bowling performance by an individual in a T20I innings in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches

Australia's James Faulkner (Image: Reuters) Australia's James Faulkner (Image: Reuters)

In a group stage match of the 2016 ICC World T20, Australian all-rounder James Faulkner ran through Pakistan batting order picking 5 wickets for just 27 runs in his 4 overs. Faulkner's spell of 5/27 remains the best bowling performance by an individual in a T20I innings in Pakistan vs Australia T20I matches.

