Pakistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: AUS win Toss, opt to bowl; Both teams unchanged

The journey so far for both these sides:

Pakistan have been unstoppable so far in the tournament, emerging from their Super 12 group with an immaculate record. They began their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India. Pakistan had never won against India in a World Cup tie but Babar Azam and his team picked apart the Men in Blue with ridiculous ease. They then went on to thump New Zealand with a 5-wicket margin and followed that up with another 5-wicket victory against Afghanistan. Despite being the first team to qualify for the semifinals they didn't take their foot off the gas and finished the Super 12 group as the only team with an unbeaten record after wins against Namibia and Scotland.

Australia got off to a winning start with back-to-back victories against South Africa and Sri Lanka in their Super 12 group. They then came up against Eoin Morgan's England and were completely outplayed, losing by 8 wickets with 50 balls to spare. Australia could only post 125 in that game which England chased down in just 11.4 overs. The Aaron Finch led side however responded well with convincing victories against Bangladesh and West Indies in their next two outings to seal their spot in the semifinals.