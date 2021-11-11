Pakistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: AUS win Toss, opt to bowl; Both teams unchanged

Mohammad Hafeez: As a team we are proud of our journey. We are mentally and physically ready for this match. The pressure is the game. Different guys are taking responsibility and the guys are responding really well, which is why this team is very special. We are very relaxed, we have prepared ourselves very well and are very confident in looking forward to the challenge. Pressure is always high in ICC events. People want you to win no matter what. We have done a great job so far and hopefully we will continue with this momentum in the next two games.