Pakistan vs Australia, ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Live Cricket Score: AUS win Toss, opt to bowl; Both teams unchanged

Profile image
By Dustin Yarde  | IST (Updated)
Follow the LIVE score and updates from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 semifinal clash between Pakistan and Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai on November 11.

  • Mohammad Hafeez: As a team we are proud of our journey. We are mentally and physically ready for this match. The pressure is the game. Different guys are taking responsibility and the guys are responding really well, which is why this team is very special. We are very relaxed, we have prepared ourselves very well and are very confident in looking forward to the challenge. Pressure is always high in ICC events. People want you to win no matter what. We have done a great job so far and hopefully we will continue with this momentum in the next two games.

  • Mitchell Starc: Feeling good about the fact that I think it is building up in terms of rhythm and sort of how I am going about it. I didn't feel like I had the rhythm or the smoothness in my run-up coming over here but I think it has progressed through the tournament. I have been feeling good in the last week or 10 days. It (the tournament) has been interesting. There's a great feeling amongst the group, it has been pretty chilled as it has been a bit longer to the lead up to this game. Excited to be here, a big opportunity for us and looking forward to a good show. You have to pay attention to their top order but at the same time we have to focus on what we do well, it is 20 overs and at certain stages they are going to put a partnership or come hard at us and are a different team to say an England side who like to come hard from ball one. Babar and Rizwan have been the key to their team but we have to focus on the strengths of our bowling attack.

  • Babar Azam (Pakistan Captain) - We'll have to put runs on the board and then defend it. It's an honour to lead this bunch of players, looking forward to playing some good cricket. UAE is our backyard, we know these conditions well. No changes for us as well.

  • Aaron Finch (Australia Captain) - We will bowl. The wicket will not change a lot over the course of the game. The guys are relaxed, there'll be obvious nerves. This pitch has played true right through the IPL and the World Cup and expect more of the same tonight, no changes in the playing XI.

  • PAK vs AUS Teams: 

    Pakistan (Playing XI): Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi.

    Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

  • TOSS: Australia win the Toss and opt to bowl.

  • Both Babar Azam and Aaron Finch are out in the middle for the Toss. This could prove decisive with the dew settling in later and chasing teams seemingly having an advantage so far in the tournament. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates. 

  • Pakistan vs Australia T20 World Cup semifinal: Head to head, leading run scorers, highest wicket takers and other records
    Here's a look at all the numbers between the two teams ahead of this cracking contest.
  • PAK vs AUS head to head in T20 World Cups: When it comes to T20 WC encounters though, it's evenly matched between the two teams. 

    Matches: 6

    Pakistan: 3

    Australia: 3

  • Pakistan vs Australia head to head in T20Is: Pakistan have the upper hand in the H2H record between the two sides in the shortest format. 

    Matches: 23

    Pakistan: 13

    Australia: 9

    No Result: 1

  • PAK vs AUS Possible XIs: Here's how we expect the two teams to line-up today. 

    Pakistan Probable XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi. 

    Australia Probable XI: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa and Josh Hazlewood.

  • The journey so far for both these sides: 

    Pakistan have been unstoppable so far in the tournament, emerging from their Super 12 group with an immaculate record. They began their campaign with a thumping 10-wicket win over arch-rivals India. Pakistan had never won against India in a World Cup tie but Babar Azam and his team picked apart the Men in Blue with ridiculous ease. They then went on to thump New Zealand with a 5-wicket margin and followed that up with another 5-wicket victory against Afghanistan. Despite being the first team to qualify for the semifinals they didn't take their foot off the gas and finished the Super 12 group as the only team with an unbeaten record after wins against Namibia and Scotland. 

    Australia got off to a winning start with back-to-back victories against South Africa and Sri Lanka in their Super 12 group. They then came up against Eoin Morgan's England and were completely outplayed, losing by 8 wickets with 50 balls to spare. Australia could only post 125 in that game which England chased down in just 11.4 overs. The Aaron Finch led side however responded well with convincing victories against Bangladesh and West Indies in their next two outings to seal their spot in the semifinals. 

  • Before we go ahead, here's a reminder of the full squads for both these nations in the tournament. 

    Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Sarfaraz Ahmed.

    Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson and Josh Inglis.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage from the second semifinal at the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 being held at the UAE and Oman. Yesterday we saw New Zealand extract sweet revenge for their ODI World Cup Final 'Super Over' defeat with a thumping come-from-behind victory against England. Now the Kiwis will eagerly await the outcome of today's encounter as Pakistan take on Australia at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.
Pakistan came through their group unbeaten whereas Australia managed to qualify through what many labelled the 'Group of Death' ahead of the tournament. With both these sides in top form, we should be in for a humdinger of a contest today.
First Published:  IST
